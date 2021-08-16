[Funding alert] Remote employee startup Wishup raises $1M funding from Orios Venture Partners

Remote employee platform Wishup on Monday said it secured $1 million in funding from Orios Venture Partners. The Delhi-based startup will use the funding to strengthen the supply end of the platform in India.

Founded in 2015 by IIT alumni Neelesh Rangwani and Vivek Gupta, Wishup focuses on redefining work culture and task management in India.

It aims to expand its available categories by providing job-seekers across categories, such as admin, operations, bookkeeping, and marketing.

Speaking on the development, Neelesh Rangwani, Co-founder, Wishup, said, “At Wishup, we have recorded exponential growth, and these fresh round of funds will help us further strengthen the supply end of our platform in India, driving us to reach even better heights. We are looking forward to engaging more talents from across our country and the globe in multiple verticals and categories.”

The startup has grown by 10X over the past two years by supplying the right remote-working employees to the employee-seekers.

Rajeev Suri, Managing Partner, Orios Venture Partners, said, “The world is seeing a post lockdown reset, which has changed scenarios across societies. In this newly emerging landscape, there are entirely new whitespaces that are opening up. "Work from home" is one such space."

He added, "Wishup's innovative business model has the potential to deliver exponential growth, owing to the effects of its dual-sided network. The remote working demand is already expanding rapidly in the first world post the pandemic, and Wishup can match that with a supply network leveraging the huge talent base in India and other emerging countries."