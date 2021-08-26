[Funding alert] Game development startup SuperGaming raises $5.5M in Series A round

Singapore-headquartered social gaming platform ﻿SuperGaming﻿ has raised $5.5 million (about Rs 40.8 crore) in Series A round from Skycatcher, AET Fund (venture arm of Akatsuki), BAce Capital, Dream Incubator, 1Up Ventures, and Monish Darda.

According to a statement by the company, the startup will use the new corpus for talent expansion from a team of 120 at present to over 200 within a year to scale up the development of technologically advanced projects, build out the publishing division of the company, and market existing titles. The company is working on a large battle royale game that is expected to launch in early 2022, it stated.

Founded in 2019 by Roby John, Sanket Nadhani, Christelle D'cruz, Sreejit J, and Navneet Waraich, SuperGaming, along with building popular mobile games such as MaskGun, Devil Amongst Us, and Tower Conquest, it has invested deeply in building its own gaming engine for running hyperscale, real-time multiplayer games that included the official PAC-MAN game.

Speaking about the new development, Roby John, CEO and co-founder said,

“SuperGaming’s rapid growth is a testament to the maturing Indian gaming industry backed by strong demand for newer channels of virtual entertainment. Our aim is to utilise this fundraise to establish SuperGaming as India’s foremost gaming company.

Having shown our capability of building globally successful multiplayer games, we are now expanding our world-class talent pool and accelerating development of new titles.”

Speaking on the investment, Sia Kamalie, Founder & Fund Manager of Skycatcher, said,

“India is easily the most exciting single market for gaming in the next decade and is developing at an extraordinary pace on the ground."

The team at SuperGaming is well positioned to capture both India and the global video game market, and in our 3+ years of searching the India startup scene, SuperGaming team was the only team who is building games by global standards. Overall, we think SuperGaming is the clear frontrunner in winning India gaming and becoming a rising star globally.”

Yuki Kawamura, Partner at AET Fund and Board Member, added,

“Gaming in India is witnessing accelerated growth and SuperGaming is well poised to leverage it to begin their next phase of expansion. As an early investor, we are thrilled to contribute to this round and remain bullish about the founding teams’ vision especially with the impressive growth of Devil Amongst Us and the first real Battle Royale Built in India.”

In Novemeber 2019, the startup had raised $1.3 million (about Rs 9.36 crore) in seed round from Dream Incubator, Akatsuki Entertainment Technology Fund, and Better Capital.