Google picks 16 Indian startups for its 5th accelerator programme

Google for Startups Accelerator (GFSA) has announced its fifth cohort in India. It includes 16 homegrown startups chosen out of 700 applications.

Paul Ravindranath G, Program Manager, GFSA India, said in a blogpost:

"These startups will receive three months of mentorship and support from our network of Google and industry mentors. The support ranges from access to Google teams, tech guidance on projects, machine learning related support, UX and design mentorship, leadership workshops, networking opportunities, and PR support."

The selected startups are from high-growth sectors like healthcare, fintech, social, education, agritech, electric mobility, and more.

"We’ve included startups across maturity levels that are not only utilising cutting edge tech but are meaningfully helping India, and potentially the world, adapt and move forward in this season," Paul explained.

The 16 startups that constitute GFSA's fifth cohort include:

EkinCare: Enterprise ready, end-to-end, holistic virtual care platform for payers like employers, insurance companies, etc., to save on healthcare costs and increase end user engagement

AgNext: Building trust, speed & transparency in food transactions across the agriculture supply chain using AI-based rapid food quality assessments

Goals101: Making banking delightful, automated and contextual.

OkCredit: A digital bookkeeping solution for small businesses, making selling on credit easier for them.

Nemocare Wellness: Ending all preventable neonatal and maternal deaths in the developing world by building affordable, accurate, continuous smart monitoring wearables

Zypp Electric: Making last mile deliveries go electric

Bolo Live (Bolo Indya): Live streaming app for next 500 million internet users of India, enabling them to transform their social capital to financial independence by monetising their content and fan base.

Yoda: Instagram for bite-sized learning

Hypd: Content to commerce platform, for the 'See It-Like It-Buy-It' generation

EloElo: Creator-driven vernacular social gaming platform that brings traditional Indian activities/ games online and enables creators to monetise their talent effectively

Aquaconnect: Full-stack aquaculture technology venture to offer data-driven farm advisory and marketplace solutions to fish and shrimp farmers

Bullet (by Jupiter): Combining convenience of UPI payment system with power of credit for daily spends, a BNPL product launched by neobank Jupiter

MedCords: Family's first digital touchpoint for affordable primary diagnosis and quick medicine delivery.

LegitQuest: B2B legal database solution provider

KareXpert: A fully integrated hospital in the cloud - Google Suite for hospitals of any size

Walrus: Digital bank (neobank) for young Indians

GFSA has already graduated 80 Indian startups in its earlier cohorts. "Like the last cohort, GFS Accelerator India continues to operate with an expanded scope of our three-month mentorship and support programme for startups," Paul added.