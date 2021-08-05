MSME edtech startup Rocket Skills on Thursday raised Rs 2.2 crore in a pre-seed round led by Better Capital, First Cheque and Titan Capital. The startup claims to be a first-of-its-kind platform building the next generation of entrepreneurs through a variety of courses and mentorship programmes.

According to the company statement, these fresh funds will be used to improve their product offerings and expand the programme to other sectors.

Renowned angel investors Harpreet Singh Grover (Founder, Co-cubes), Aprameya (Founder, Taxi for Sure and Koo), Abhinav Jain (Founder, Shop101) and, Pravin Jadhav (ex-CEO Paytm Money; Founder, Raise) also participated in this round.

Mohit Jain, Co-founder and CEO, said, “Rocket Skills is on a mission to help people start their small business by bridging the knowledge and accessibility gap in an affordable manner. We are delighted by our investor’s faith in achieving this goal as we embark on our quest to create millions of new entrepreneurs in the country.”

Founded in 2020 by Mohit Jain and Vibhu Bahuguna, the Gurgaon-based edtech startup aims to help aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses with the resources to start a business and help contribute to the government’s vision of “Aatmanibhar Bharat”.

Co-founders of Rocket Skills: CEO Mohit Jain (L) and Vibhu Bahuguna

ALSO READ Why this education administrator felt the need to start a campus automation platform

With a focus on India’s micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), Rocket Skills is currently working with agri-entrepreneurs and equipping them with the knowledge of building a business through content curated by qualified experts.

The company is also building intermediate courses directed towards several aspects of the business life cycle such as logistics, procurement, marketing, and sales.

"MSME upskilling is a major white space and has the potential to dramatically improve the productivity and profitability of millions of MSMEs in India. Rocket's laser focus on this opportunity is super exciting and we are glad to partner with Mohit and Vibhu from Day 1", said Vaibhav Domkundwar of Better Capital, an early backer of breakout edtech companies like Teachmint, Skill-Lync, Stoa School, Filo, and others.