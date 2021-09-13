Amazon India launches its largest fulfilment centre in Bengaluru

Amazon India, one of the leading ecommerce marketplaces, has announced the launch of its largest fulfilment Centre (FC) in the country with a storage capacity of more than 2.4 million cubic feet in Bengaluru.

A statement from Amazon India noted that with this launch, it has increased its overall storage capacity by 60 percent. Now, it has more than 6.5 million cubic feet of storage space spread across five fulfilment centres in Karnataka.

This expansion is expected to give over 42,000 sellers in the state access to a larger customer base.

Prakash Dutta, Vice-President, Customer Fulfilment Operations & Supply Chain, Amazon India, said:

“Karnataka is an important region for us, and we are committed to strengthening the local economy in the State. Our focussed investment in infrastructure and technology is a testament to that commitment. With the launch of our largest fulfilment centre in the country, we look forward to creating thousands of work opportunities with competitive pay.”

According to Amazon, this expansion is also expected to create diverse and meaningful work opportunities -- both full time and part time -- for individuals from all backgrounds, especially for locals in the nearby regions.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “Karnataka is a land of immense opportunities and innovation. It is ideally positioned to make the future happen today. Karnataka continues to be one of India’s preferred investment destinations."

"Amazon’s new investment is a testament to the thriving ecosystem we have built via business-friendly policies, robust infrastructure, and nurturing a highly-skilled and talented workforce,” he added.

The expansion in Karnataka is a part of the company’s plans to expand its pan-India fulfilment network to provide a total storage capacity of 43 million cubic feet to its sellers across India in 2021.

Amazon India noted that the buildings across its fulfillment network are designed with state-of-the art technology and efficient building systems to minimise energy usage and on-site and off-site solar panels to produce solar power. Most buildings are designed to be net water zero with multiple initiatives such as rainwater collection tanks, recharge wells to replenish water into aquifers, and sewage treatment plants to name a few.