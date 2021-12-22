How big data is transforming the healthcare industry

With the emerging modern-day needs of medical novelties and innovations, we are currently witnessing constant progress in the healthcare sector. And, in this process, it is the AI and data that is taking the lead and bringing some cutting-edge transformation.

Big data for accurate care

The COVID-19 pandemic has rung the alarm bells on the need for better infrastructure and a resilient healthcare system. Not just in India, but worldwide. The sector welcomed these changes with open arms and with every passing day, it is now becoming more accessible, effective, and empowering.

AI and data are key to a futuristic healthcare system. Digital technology has aided India and other developing nations to develop a mega population database.

Today, we have a Unique Identification Number-based system – Aadhar – and it is only because of this system that we can keep track of the vaccination, COVID-19 recovery, and complications. This system covers such a mammoth population of our country, and thus, helping the medical sector understand the demand and supply in a precise manner.

This system not only helps governments keep a record of the medical condition of the population but also benefits the citizens with policies, reimbursements, and various health schemes.

As per the report of International Data Corporation (IDC) sponsored by Seagate Technology, it is said that big data analytics in healthcare is expected to grow faster than in areas like financial services, manufacturing, defence, law, or media. So, how exactly is it revolutionary to healthcare?

ALSO READ Revolutionising Healthcare Technology through Open Innovation

The future of auto-healthcare

We all witnessed the healthcare worker crisis during the peak of the brutal second wave. Each country got in the grip of these waves and are still going through a shortage of medical experts. This is where auto healthcare will play an extremely important role.

Automation in healthcare is the need of the hour, as this will offer support to the grey areas of medical shortage or crisis. Additionally, it will also minimise the medical support cost and further develop exactness and will deliver a top-quality patient-driven experience.

Data and AI for clinical research and patient experience

Not many people are aware that the present-day healthcare system is already going through the second phase of digital transformation, all thanks to big data and growing AI. This new digital life science is now the backbone of the medical sector.

From assisting patients, discharge, billing, aftercare, everything today is just a click away. The clinical trials, the experiments and feedback, everything is becoming seamless, helping the healthcare workers become more productive than simply maintaining the database.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Automation in healthcare is much-needed. It offers a package of AI, cloud management and data science, which ultimately decreases cost, support usefulness, further develop exactness, and convey a top-quality patient-driven experience.

Edited by Kanishk Singh Edited by Kanishk Singh

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)