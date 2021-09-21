Edtech startup Oliveboard acquires online SSC test preparation platform SSCTube

Oliveboard, a Bengaluru-based edtech platform in the government exam preparation space, has announced the acquisition of SSCTube, a long-standing brand in the SSC exam space.

The acquisition will reinforce Oliveboard’s commitment to provide quality education to the learners from India’s top educators across exam categories. As part of this deal, SSCtube's 500,000+ users will be moved to the Oliveboard platform with an aim to grow this exam segment to over 2 million in the next six months.

Founded in 2015, SSTube is an online test preparation platform for SSC and Railway exams, and is widely known for its content and credible information related to the exams. Through this acquisition, subscribers will now get all the benefits of SSCTube's personalised content for assessments, timely exam information along with Oliveboard's tech platform and its qualified teachers all on one app. With this, Oliveboard will ensure a complete offering for users including live courses, assessments, analytics and a strong user community.

In 2018, Careernet, Ideation Initiatives, Gaurav Goel, Harish Goswami, Himanshu Joshi, Mehbub Hussain, Chandra Shekar, Mahima Garg and other angel investors invested in SSTube through Ankalan Web Solutions and are exiting in this deal.

Abhishek Patil, Founder and CEO, Oliveboard, said,

‘’At Oliveboard, we believe in a data-driven personalised approach to learning and in line with that provide convenience and flexibility to aspirants preparing for government exams. As we seek to deepen our footprint across all exam categories, we are extremely glad to have SSCTube onboard. With its strong presence in the SSC & Railways segment, this acquihire will complement our efforts in providing holistic, comprehensive, up-to-date and personalised examination and course material on a single platform.’’

Today, Oliveboard has over 9 million users spanning across 2500+ cities and towns in India. The company is also ramping up to reach the 20 million milestone over the next 20 months. The platform currently supports 50 government exams and has plans to add 100+ national and state-level exams to its bouquet of offerings.