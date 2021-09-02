[Funding alert] Experiential learning startup Habbit raises $320K in pre-seed round

﻿Habbit﻿, an interactive online learning platform for new-age digital skills and hobbies, has raised $320,000 in pre-seed round led by Ashok Goyal, ex-Supervisory Board Member, Sanjeev Goenka Group; ex-Managing Director, Philips Carbon Black; and ex-President of KEC International, with participation from a clutch of well-known angel investors.

The angel investors who participated in the round include Rajinder Mohan, Founder and CEO, RT Vision Technologies and Bitcomm Technologies; Gaurav Vij, Regional Head, East, Sanctum Wealth Management; Geeta Ahluwalia, Founder, Aanchal Apparels Private Limited; and Kunal Ojha S/O Vijay Ojha, Chairman, Techno Relief Group.

The startup will use the funding towards growing its community of users, onboarding new mentors, and to further develop the product.

Founded in September 2020 BITS Pilani alumni Somnath Sandeep and Raghav Goyal, Habbit is an experiential learning platform that connects passionate mentors and learners through live mentorship, engaging learning experiences and community building.

Speaking about the new development, Somnath Sandeep, Co-Founder, Habbit, said,

“In a world full of content and consumption, what is scarce is engagement and interaction through live mentorship and community. We have seen increasing validation for our business model and overwhelming adoption from our learners to immerse themselves in our live learning experience and communities, especially college students, working professionals and homemakers."

In just three months of full fledged product launch, we have expanded our community to 5,000+ learners and conducted 400+ learning sessions. We couldn't ask for better partners than our current investors who have tremendous experience and strategic vision. The new investments will primarily accelerate product development, expanding our content, and creator base to cover unique learning experiences for our learners”

Habbit team

Habbit was founded with a two fold goal in mind - one, to help learners upskill to become creators and to support existing creators monetise to become micro-entrepreneurs, and two, to encourage people to have a hobby, a recreational habit or a meaningful interest that gives them a break from their daily hustle.

Learners can opt for one-on-one tutoring for a personalised learning experience, or join a small group of passionate learners on a fun-filled journey with experienced mentors. Additionally, learners can also attend concise one-time classes or workshops to learn a skill together. At Habbit, along with learning experiences, learners can be a part of a community of like minded learners.

Raghav Goyal, Co-founder, Habbit, added, “With the world continuing to endure the effects of the pandemic, not only are people looking for creative ways to invest their time to avoid burnout from our everyday hustle, but also pursue it as a side or main gig. Being a creator is increasingly becoming a satisfying as well as a sustainable occupation and lifestyle. At Habbit, you can discover your passion, find your tribe, share experiences and build life-long relationships.”

Habbit currently offers 42 skills under seven categories that include art, music, design, games, fitness, dance, and gardening. In the next few months, the startup plans to introduce learning experiences in new age digital skill, self-care, culinary arts, and photography. Till date, the startup claims to have engaged with 5,000+ learners and conducted 400+ learning sessions.