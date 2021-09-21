[Funding alert] Supertails raises Rs 5.75 Cr in venture debt from Alteria Capital

Bengaluru-based digital pet care startup ﻿Supertails﻿ has raised Rs 5.75 crore in venture debt funding from Alteria Capital.

Started by former Licious executives Vineet Khanna, Varun Sadana, and Aman Tekriwal this year,

Supertails is a first-of-its-kind platform that supports the ever-increasing pet parent community by providing trustworthy veterinary care and a one-stop solution for pet food and supplies. It is a fully digital telehealth consultation service made available by a team of highly experienced in-house veterinarians, and also offers doorstep delivery of pet supplies across the country.

Supertails launched its platform in June this year and raised $2.6 million in pre-Series A round led by Saama Capital and DSG Consumer Partners. Other investors included global Indian icon Deepika Padukone, Titan Capital, Sauce VC, and Whiteboard Capital. It is also backed by high-profile individual investors including Tej Kapoor, Pankaj Naik (Executive Director, Avendus Capital), Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta (Founders, Licious). They are also gearing up to launch behaviour training for dogs. This will be the first-ever digital behaviour counselling and training for pets in India, said the company in a statement.

Varun Sadana, Co-founder at Supertails, said:

“The response we have received over the last few months has been very encouraging. The pet parent community in India is enthusiastic and keenly available, which motivates us every day to work on services that support them through the beautiful journey of raising pets. Within a month’s time, the brand has seen tremendous growth and we have completed over 2,000 vet consultations and product orders. We’ve been pleasantly surprised by young parents who want to learn and grow with their pets. We’re looking forward to doing much more for them."

The company said that as it grows, Supertails plans to support pet parents as they navigate all aspects of pet parenthood, including the decision of bringing home a pet, training and hygiene consultation, raising a healthy and fit companion, and fulfilling all primary needs for the pet.

Ankit Agarwal, Partner at Alteria Capital, said,

“We’ve been following how Vineet, Varun, and Aman are building Supertails and have a strong belief in their vision. The petcare sector is on the cusp of a big breakthrough and we are excited to be part of this journey. We’re confident that the digital vet consultation platform of Supertails is going to revolutionise how medical care is given to pets along with much needed digital distribution of high-quality pet products."