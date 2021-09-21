[Funding alert] Spiritual wellness startup Emerging Vision raises $4M led by LightSpeed

Singapore-based Emerging Vision raised $4 million in Series A funding round led by ﻿Lightspeed Venture Partners﻿. The round also saw participation from a few angel investors, according to a release shared by the company.

The online spiritual wellness platform will use the funds to scale its operations and develop its Android platform - Guruji, and its iOS version - Teller. So far, the startup has raised a total of $5 million in funding.

“Spiritual services have played a key role in people’s lives, and today’s young generation is keen to adopt new ways to implement in their daily routines. Emerging Vision offers a holistic platform for these consumers, striking a fine balance between spiritual wellness and its accessibility. We are excited to take this journey forward with the support of Lightspeed,” Saarthak Singh, Co-founder, Emerging Vision said in the release.

Founded in 2019, Emerging Vision provides live face-to-face online consultations with astrologers, tarot readers, mentors, and life coaches. It also looks at mental wellness for Generation Z and claims to have an annualised revenue run rate of $6 million. The platform completes close to 180,000 consultations every month, with a retention rate of 30 percent.

This astrology startup is seeing Rs 30 lakh revenue per day as demand jumps during the pandemic

The firm has a team of over 500 astrologers.

“Emerging Vision has created a transformative approach towards spiritual wellness at a time where there is fast growing demand globally for wellness solutions. We are excited to back the Emerging Vision team as it takes its next fundamental steps to expand its platforms across more markets and redefine spiritual wellness globally,” said Akshay Bhushan, Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Emerging Vision has offices across India, the US, and Singapore, and plans to expand in other areas. The company is also looking to launch a content-led ecommerce platform.

