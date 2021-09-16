Founded by Jyoti Bansal, Harness acquires cloudtech startup Lightwing

﻿Harness﻿, the US-based tech unicorn founded by Jyoti Bansal, has acquired the Bengaluru-headquartered cloud startup ﻿Lightwing﻿ for an undisclosed value. Lightwing was among Tech 30 list of YourStory for 2020.

Founded by Ravi Yadalam and Navneeth K N in 2019, Lightwing is a cloud optimisation tech startup whose technology allows companies to lower their cost of infrastructure. The acquisition was announced on LinkedIn by Jyoti Bansal and Ravi Yadalam.

“A warm welcome to Ravitej Yadalam, Navneeth KN and the Lightwing team to Harness family. This is an exciting technology now fully integrated into the Harness Cloud Cost management offering and available to our customers today,” Jyoti Bansal mentioned in his post.

ALSO READ How Jyoti Bansal’s Harness aims to simplify the software delivery process

In his post, Ravitej spoke about how Lightwing was started to solve the massive and troublesome problem of wasted cloud spend that they experienced first-hand and also witnessed in companies of all sizes — from startups to large enterprises.

“This is a significant milestone as we continue to build a new world re-imagined way for companies to reign in and efficiently manage cloud costs on AWS, Azure, and GCP. Harness is at the forefront of simplifying software delivery and effectively managing cloud costs is a key component of this,” Ravitej said.

Prior to founding Lightwing, Ravitej also founded startups such as Pennyful, a cashback and discount coupons website, and MediRupee, a free healthcare rewards programme.

Lightwing Founders (L-R): Ravitej Yadalam and Navaneeth KN

In an earlier interaction with YourStory, Ravitej had said, “There are many cloud spend monitoring and analytics products in the market today. But there isn't a single product or platform that provides real, tangible savings through CloudOps automation and resource management for the various ways in which businesses consume public clouds. That's where Lightwing's intelligent CloudOps automation comes in.”

Harness, which is valued at $1.7 billion, was founded by Jyoti Bansal, who sold his earlier startup AppDynamics for $3.7 billion to Cisco.

Harness simplifies the process of software delivery in what it calls continuous delivery as a service platform.

YourStory’s flagship startup-tech and leadership conference will return virtually for its 13th edition on October 25-30, 2021. Sign up for updates on TechSparks or to express your interest in partnerships and speaker opportunities here.

For more on TechSparks 2021, click here.