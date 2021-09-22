Pentathlon Ventures announces final close of maiden fund at Rs 76 Cr

﻿Pentathlon Ventures﻿, an early-stage B2B SaaS focused VC firm on Wednesday announced final close of its first Fund, which has secured investments totalling Rs 76 crore. The Fund has been oversubscribed.

According to an official statement, Pentathlon plans to invest in 20+ B2B SaaS startups in a year and make investments between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 3 crore on an average.

The firm invests in companies that have a proven product market fit, possess strong intellectual property, and display the potential for market disruption. As such, the Pentathlon fund serves as a critical link between the seed round and series A/B funding.

Gireendra Kasmalkar, Managing Partner, Pentathlon Ventures said,

“We appreciate the confidence and trust our investors have shown in our team and strategy. Not to mention the unwavering support of the brilliant entrepreneurs who continue to partner with us.”

Started by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, this Pune-based fund will continue to focus on early-stage B2B SaaS startups. Industry veterans Gireendra Kasmalkar (Ideas to Impacts), Sandeep Chawda (formerly MD at Globant India), Madhukar Bhatia (co-founder Sapience Analytics), Saurabh Lahoti (has run three early-stage funds in past), Hemant Joshi (Cofounder Sapience Analytics), and Shashank Deshpande (co-founder Clarice Technologies) are partners in Pentathlon Ventures.

Supporting the partners in this regard is a stellar board of advisors, including industry stalwarts such as Shirish Deodhar (Serial entrepreneur), Martin Umaran (Globant), Mohan Kumar (Avataar Ventures), Pravin Bhalerao (Pranitya Wealth), and Abhishant Pant (The Fintech meetup).

“We are proud to say companies in our portfolio showed great resilience during the recent pandemic downturn,” stated Saurabh Lahoti, Managing Partner, Pentathlon Ventures.

“Their solid performances coupled with the consistency of our investment strategy are what I think ultimately struck a chord with a world-class pool of investors,” he added.