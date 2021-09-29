‘Without the right culture, even the best tool may not help you achieve your goals’ – 35 quotes on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 35 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

The design and the content on the website is the first pitch that you make to a client. - Kkanchi Goel, MK Writes

For any business wanting to scale, a website is a bare minimum marketing collateral. - Shabbir Merchant, Pragmatic Technologies

Conversational experiences are becoming the key to business-customer interactions. - Beerud Sheth, Gupshup

Audiences no longer trust brands promoted by big-name celebrities who have no real-world knowledge or experience with the brand or its products. - Varun Satia, Kraftshala

The OTT space is exploding and is becoming the first choice to access content around the world. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.6 percent. - Vikrant Varshney, SucSEED Indovation Fund

An integrated approach to care delivery is key to better patient experiences and outcomes. So far, we’ve been helping patients connect with doctors, both digitally and in person. - Shashank ND, Practo

The National Digital Health ecosystem will be a one-stop solution for the healthcare needs of the common man. - PM-DHM

The healthcare ecosystem needs deep digital transformation to deliver efficient care. - Prakash Parthasarathy, Creaegis

Artificial Intelligence has seen good applications in [drug discovery]. A lot of startups have sprung up who aim at providing cheaper and effective ways to access protein folding. - Vinay Phadnis, Shubu.ai

Cutting edge technologies are being used in many complex treatments and surgeries. These are early days for application of AI and ML at the diagnostic stage, not only in India but worldwide. - Ankur Mittal, Inflection Point Ventures

DAOs (decentralised autonomous organisations) are a radical, paradigm shift where everyone in the organisation can participate in decision-making transparently on blockchain. - Sandeep Nailwal, Polygon

The partnerships between research, academics, government, and industry, will result in the next paradigm shifts in education. - Seethaprasad Mandikel, TriByte Technologies

The value proposition that D2C brands offer is hard to beat – multiple choices, better quality products, affordable prices – and shipped directly from the manufacturer or factory. - Kabir Siddiq, SleepyCat

Cashback and rewards are a significant part of the e-commerce ecosystem. - Ashish Virmani, HappyCredit

The shift towards Pay Later solutions is a global phenomenon and represents young digital consumers looking for transparency, honesty and no hidden charges in financial products. - Lizzie Chapman, ZestMoney

India has a vibrant homegrown digital ecosystem and is one of the select few countries (incl. China, USA) where homegrown Digital companies dominate the internet market. - RedSeer

Online gaming has the ability to digitise traditional Indian games that can engage the next 500 million smartphone users with the flexibility to use local languages to capture regional markets. - Shahan Sud, IAN

The Indian cloud kitchen market is expected to grow five-fold from 2019 to 2024 to reach $ 2 billion and we expect Auntie Fung’s to grow even faster and become a brand to reckon with. - Manish Johari, Lead Angels

There is a large opportunity in providing financial products and services to small businesses in India and Southeast Asia. - Aakash Agrawal, Earlsfield Capital

Security guards, street vendors, call centre executives, workers in small and medium-sized enterprises…they have no access to formal credit. - Manideep Vasa, Coine.ai﻿

Decision-making in home construction is inherently a ‘social’ activity. The homeowners go through huge volumes of content and interact with their family, relatives, and service professionals to make decisions about their ‘dream home’. - Jery Althaf, Kolo

Spiritual services have played a key role in people’s lives, and today’s young generation is keen to adopt new ways to implement in their daily routines. - Saarthak Singh, Emerging Vision

Learning in one’s mother tongue empowers young students to think and harness their coding skills more effectively to become excellent coders for tomorrow. - Mridul Ranjan Sahu, CuriousJr

Writing as a medium of expression in regional languages needs to have an online platform, where Indian people can share and easily reach out to varied audiences. - Sanjyot Bhosale, Bluepad

Helping India's grey and blue-collar workers find employment opportunities, upskilling them, and also enabling advertisers (e.g., a pipes company marketing to plumbers) is a very large and compelling opportunity. - Harshjit Sethi, Sequoia India

The new Drone Rules will tremendously help start-ups and our youth working in this sector. It will open up new possibilities for innovation and business. - Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Both battery electric vehicle and fuel cell vehicle technologies are complementary to each other and are all set to overtake fossil-run automotive by 2050 in the country. - Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

The transition towards sustainable mobility is an unstoppable global trend. - Manas Gupta, angel investor

India is predominantly a bus country. Buses are the lifeline because trains cannot reach every nook and corner. However, the bus ecosystem hasn’t kept up with international standards. - Amit Gupta, gogoBus

Used vehicles represent one of the largest retail categories globally with virtually no online penetration in used two-wheelers in India. - Ritesh Banglani, Stellaris Venture Partners

Traditionally, car selling or buying have been a tiresome process, and only 2 of 100 people own cars in India. - Vikram Chopra, CARS24

The adoption of digital payment solutions for public transportation like buses is inevitable and a necessity that affects a large part of population on a daily basis. - Vivek Kumar, PayCardo

Small businesses are the real heroes of our economy. In order to power the SMB economy with technology, one needs deep understanding, instinct and empathy for this audience. - Tejeshwi Sharma, Sequoia Capital India

Technology is transformative, and can truly change the world. - Aarush Yadav, GreenSat Innovation Labs

In today's world, business model innovation, combined with the use of technology is really driving disruption in the business world. - Irving Tan, Cisco Systems

Without the right culture, even the best tool may not help you achieve your goals. - Vala Afshar, Salesforce

