Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Funding

Lending platform mPokket secures Rs 500 Cr debt funding from BPEA Credit

mPokket will utilise the funds to meet the rising credit demand and accelerate product development in the career acceleration and insurance verticals.

Sayan Sen344 Stories
Lending platform mPokket secures Rs 500 Cr debt funding from BPEA Credit

Tuesday March 05, 2024,

2 min Read

Lending platform mPokket has raised Rs 500 crore in debt capital, including a green shoe option, from BPEA Credit's private credit platform.

mPokket plans to use the funds to meet the rising credit demand from customers and accelerate product development in the career acceleration and insurance verticals.

“The partnership with BPEA Credit strengthens our mission of building the consumer credit economy in India with high-affinity financial security and income expansion offerings for our growing young customer base,” Gaurav Jalan, mPokket’s Founder and CEO, said in a statement.

Founded in December 2016, mPokket has disbursed loans worth $1.7 billion to date using proprietary underwriting algorithms. The company has 24 million registered customers and focuses on underserved young working professionals and self-employed individuals.

The startup has so far raised $8.04 million across multiple rounds to date, as per Tracxn. Its last fundraise was in August 2021.

mPokket's annual revenue stood at Rs 658 crore in FY23.

"Our financing solution helps mPokket serve the growing needs of the underserved youth and is in line with our philosophy of providing bespoke growth capital to established industry leaders with good governance and risk mitigation framework," said Kanchan Jain, Head, BPEA Credit Group.

Asian private credit manager BPEA Credit has raised over $1 billion across three funds over the past 11 years, investing in 70 portfolio companies. It focuses on providing growth capital to established mid-market firms in Asia excluding China, particularly in India and Southeast Asia, and has a 30-member team across offices in Singapore, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

MIT is offering 7 free online courses to supercharge your skills in 2024.

3

Technology

MyGate opens the door to revenue growth and business maturity en route to IPO

4

Funding

AI startup Ema secures $25M funding from Accel, others

5

AI Gen

Understanding the Science Behind the Paper Tablet: reMarkable's Disruptive Innovation

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter