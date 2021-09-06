‘The pandemic is rewriting the rules’ – 20 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle (see last week’s post here). Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

The COVID-19 pandemic has showcased the devastating impacts a disease outbreak can have on human life. - Atul Chaturvedi, Department of Animal Husbandry, Govt of India

The pandemic has compelled the healthcare sector to look at various delivery models giving a boost to the nature-based medicine streams. - Sanjaya Mariwala, OmniActive Health Technologies

Diagnostics will certainly remain a major focus in the coming months and years -- both COVID and non-COVID. - Gauri Agarwal, Genestrings Diagnostics Centre

Mask problem is a global problem. - Jathin Jagannath, Vyaan Purifiers

Schools and colleges should prepare a timetable as per occupancy limit of classrooms following COVID-19 norms. A maximum 50 percent students per classroom may be called depending upon capacity. - DDMA guidelines

The rampant effects of the pandemic explain a global phenomenon called 'shecession' where the pandemic-induced economic crisis is affecting more women than men. - Economix Consulting Group (ECG) report

The tribal artisan and weaver community are at the nucleus of the Indian economy. It is also one of the segments that have been most severely hit due to the ongoing pandemic. -Arjun Munda, Minister of Tribal Affairs

As an entrepreneur, there will be a lot of surprises, both of the pleasant and unpleasant variety. You need to learn to work and dodge around those and move ahead. - Pooja Goyal, KLAY

With the world continuing to endure the effects of the pandemic, not only are people looking for creative ways to invest their time to avoid burnout from our everyday hustle, but also pursue it as a side or main gig. - Raghav Goyal, Habbit

This ‘new normal’ way of business has opened up new avenues for the employable population to switch employers or even career paths, which may not have been possible before. - Lynette D’Silva, Amdocs

The startup ecosystem didn't skip a beat with COVID-19. As an ecosystem we have lived through everything that could not be put in an excel sheet. - Rahul Khanna, Trifecta Capital

The reopening of the economy and the efforts by businesses to work around the challenges presented by COVID-19 have pushed the Indian job market towards recovery. - Sashi Kumar, Indeed India

Many people went back to their hometowns amid pandemic-led lockdowns where they are taking the idea of renovation and interior decoration to suit their lifestyle. - Siddharth Chandrashekar, ﻿Pixel and Mortar

As companies manage the repercussions of Covid-19, the precision in branding has become particularly critical, especially in the early stages of the customer’s decision journey. - Manu Gupta, ET Medialabs

The pandemic has also accelerated the growth of the digital payments industry. Of the many payment modes, BNPL is gathering a lot of steam. - Akshay Sarma, Capital Float

The pandemic and the ensuing disruption required us to go digital fast if we were to survive and thrive. - Sunil Nair, Phoenix Mills

Today, lots of people are starting businesses and creating high-value tech solutions to some of the biggest problems that we're facing in our day-to-day lives across the world. - Judy Anderson, Startup Victoria

The need and urgency for reliable digital solutions have never been as compelling as in the post-COVID world. - Nitin Seth, ‘Winning in the Digital Age’

SaaS vendors or developers, who need to comprehend the nuances of coding to create; found themselves making unending programs for MSME during the pandemic. - Girish Singhania, EduBridge India

The pandemic is rewriting the rules of the retail market, and sellers need to move forward. Vcommerce is the technology that will lead the retail industry towards a better future. - Santhosh Palavesh, BigBox

