[Funding alert] WickedGud raises $340K in pre-seed round led by Titan Capital, marquee investors

WickedGud — a brand owned by 100Percent Nourishment Private Limited — on Monday said it raised $340,000 in a pre-seed round led by Titan Capital.

The round also saw participation angels and marquee investors, including Archana Priyadarshini (Partner at Point One Capital), Gaurav Ahuja (MD at Chrys Capital), Amit Chaudhary (Founder, Lenskart), Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta (Co-founders, boAt), Harsh Vakharia (Founder, Invideo), and Jorge Fernandez Vidal (Investment Director at Liechtenstein Group).

The Mumbai-based startup will use the funds to build the brand across D2C channels and strengthening the team to support its initial growth.

Founded in July 2021 by Bhuman Dani, Soumalya Biswas, and Monish Debnath, WickedGud is on a mission to make eating guilt-free, and change the way the world consumes comfort foods for the better by using indigenous, high nutrition ingredients.

Speaking of the development, Bhuman Dani, Founder, WickedGud, said,

"Having lived across the globe for more than a decade and being an avid foodie, I truly understand the importance of balancing taste and health. With the backing of Titan Capital and some incredibly smart founder angels and marquee investors, I am extremely excited to embark on this journey of transforming wicked indulgences into truly good and nourishing meals."

"We look forward to building the brand across D2C channels and further strengthen the team to support our initial growth and ambitious future plans of adding WickedGud products into the kitchens of every Indian household," Bhuman further added.

Talking about the investment, Bipin Shah, Partner, Titan Capital, said, "WickedGud is as human as a brand can ever get. It's an enabler for all the mothers out there who constantly worry about their family's health. The brand promise is unique, the formulation story is unheard of, and the team is high octane. I look forward to seeing them disrupt this space for the better!"