Ascent Capital-backed Radiant Cash Management Systems files draft papers with SEBI to raise funds via IPO

﻿Ascent Capital﻿-backed Radiant Cash Management Systems Ltd will file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with capital markets regulator SEBI to launch its initial public offering (IPO).

The Chennai-based firm intends to issue up to Rs 60 crore worth of new shares, while existing shareholders may sell up to 30.13 million equity shares.

The OFS comprises issue of up to 10.13 million shares by Col David Devasahayam and up to 20 million shares by Ascent Capital Advisors India.

The proceeds from the issue worth Rs 20 crore will be used for funding working capital requirements, Rs 23.92 crore towards the funding of capital expenditure and for general corporate purposes.

In 2015, private equity firm Ascent Capital, a PE fund, acquired 37.2 percent holding in the company.

Founded in 2005 by Col David Devasahayam, Radiant Cash Management Services (RCMS) is an integrated cash logistics player with a leading presence in the retail cash management (RCM) segment of the cash management services industry in India and one of the largest players in the RCM segment in terms of network locations or touchpoints served as of July 2021.

It operates its business across five verticals, namely cash pick-up and delivery; network currency management (also known as cash burial in industry parlance); cash processing; cash vans /cash in transit; and other value-added services.

The company has marquee clients which include some of the largest foreign, private and public sector banks, and the end-users of its services include some of the largest ecommerce companies, retail chains, NBFCs, insurance firms, ecommerce logistics players, railways, and retail petroleum distribution outlets.

As of July 31, 2021, Radiant has more than 42,420 touchpoints across 12,150 pin codes covering Tier-II and III towns and cities across all states and union territories in India (other than Lakshadweep). The company is managed by a team of highly professional ex-army senior management with 1,761 employees and 6,056 cash executives on contract.

Radiant Cash Management Systems’ revenue from operations stood at Rs 221.67 crore during the year ended March 2021, while its profit after tax during the year stood at Rs 32.43 crore.

IIFL Securities Limited, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited and Yes Securities (India) Limited are the book running lead managers to the issue.