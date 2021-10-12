Drone tech startup Aarav Unmanned Systems to deploy drones under SVAMITVA scheme

Aarav Unmanned Systems (AUS) — a Bengaluru-based drone solutions startup — has won a contract to deploy drones across four states under the Indian government’s SVAMITVA scheme.

As part of the contract, the startup will deploy 80 drones across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan through a competitive bidding process.

According to the official statement, SVAMITVA is a central sector scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. The scheme establishes clear ownership of property in rural inhabited areas by mapping land parcels using drones.

In fact, it also provides a ‘Record of Rights’ to village household owners with the issuance of legal ownership cards to the property owners.

Image Credit: Aarav Unmanned Systems

Before this, in 2020, AUS had won the contract to deploy 15 drones across three states.

“AUS is proud and excited to have bagged this prestigious project and help fulfil the dream of the government to provide a Record of Rights to village household owners by digitalising land records. The scheme will help in creating wealth and settling disputes at the village level and create accurate land records for the current and the next,” Vipul Singh, Founder and CEO, AUS, said in a statement.

Founded in 2013, AUS manufactures industry-grade drones for application across sectors, including mining, urban planning, infrastructure, irrigation, agriculture, and energy, among others.

It is backed by early-stage investors, including Auxano Capital, KARSEMVEN Fund, StartupXseed Ventures, 3one4 Capital, GrowX Ventures, 500 Durians, and Ashok Atluri (MD of Zen Technologies), among others.

Vipul claimed AUS has deployed drones in over 5,000 villages in UP and Uttarakhand in the last nine months. In the coming months, it is looking to deploy about 100 drones across villages.

The startup claimed to have covered over 40 lakh acres for different applications for both government departments and private enterprises such as Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

It claimed to be the first startup to build and deploy PPK GPS based survey-grade fully autonomous drones in India. It also claimed to be the first company to get a small category drone certified by DGCA.

“The Survey of India is working closely with the government to fulfil the project, and we are thankful to SOI to have chosen us. As a company, we have been building accurate, intelligent, and scalable end-to-end solutions for exactly such large scale and impactful projects. Our mission is to impact one billion lives over the next three years through our solutions,” he adds.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.