Flipkart Snap partner to enable enhanced AR shopping experience for customers

Flipkart on Wednesday announced a partnership with Snap Inc to expand its augmented reality (AR)-led online shopping experience.

Under this partnership, India’s leading ecommerce marketplace will integrate Snap’s Camera Kit to its app, enabling customers to virtually try on products or view them in their physical world to make an informed purchase.

According to a statement, Flipkart already has an AR-enabled camera and integration. Snap’s kit will enhance its capabilities to offer consumers an opportunity to view a wider range of products across categories, including fashion, wearable technologies, and more, in the next few months in a more immersive manner.

Speaking about the partnership, Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Flipkart, said,

“The ecommerce landscape in India is changing rapidly with millions of new customers from all geographies looking for richer experiences online. As a homegrown ecommerce company, we are proud to take a lead on this with our augmented reality (AR)-enabled app, and are taking this vision ahead in partnership with Snap Inc, a global leader in AR technologies.”

According to Flipkart, as ecommerce is becoming a part of our lives, there is a growing need to bring real-life purchasing experiences to customers using technologies such as augmented reality. And with customers increasingly shopping on the go and from the comfort of their homes, this enhanced experience will enable them to be better informed while making a purchase.

Nana Murugesan, Managing Director, International Markets, Snap Inc., said,

“With today’s digital-first consumer and accelerating digital economy, AR-driven experiences, such as virtual try-on, plays a key role in motivating and converting intent to shop. Collaborating with market leaders like Flipkart offers us the opportunity to scale Snap Camera and AR technology and introduce industry-first innovations for our communities.”

Snap is committed to democratising augmented reality, and its partnership with Flipkart will only enhance the shopping experience for millions of shoppers on the ecommerce platform.