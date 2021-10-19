[Funding alert] Edtech startup ConveGenius raises $5M; to launch ConveGenius AI

Edtech startup ﻿ConveGenius﻿on Tuesday raised $5 million as part of its pre-seed round of venture capital funding. It was led by new investors, BAce Capital, Heritas Capital and 3Lines Venture Capital, and existing investor, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation.

The startup will use the fund to expand its portfolio and to launch its conversational AI platform, ConveGenius AI in India and global markets.

Jairaj Bhattacharya, CEO of ConveGenius Group said, “We are excited to launch ConveGenius AI for democratising digital access to billions of users globally and make knowledge and content accessible with one-click experiences.”

With the aim to make quality education accessible for all including the middle- and low-income population in India, the edtech platform now has more than 14 million monthly active users in India, carrying out 35 million daily conversations in 10 different languages.

The platform hopes to reach 100 million marginalised children in India.

Janet Chia, Head of Venture Capital at Heritas Capital said, “As schools were closed over prolonged periods during the pandemic, we believe that ConveGenius is well placed to tackle the learning crisis and gaps that have severely impacted students across India and in other emerging markets in the region.”

Pallab Chatterjee, Chairman of 3 Lines VC Rocket Fund added that the startup’s focus on mass-market users and democratisation of personalised content distribution by building conversational user experiences for mobile devices has created a niche segment for innovation and value creation.

Founded by Jairaj Bhattacharya and Shashank Pandey in 2013, the Singapore-based startup earlier received funding to the tune of Rs 6 crore in equity investment from the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, in 2016.

In 2015, it raised Rs 2 crore in a pre-series A round aided by Enablers, a web-based platform that connects and facilitates fundraising transactions between investors and startups.