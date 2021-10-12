[Funding alert] Global NFT marketplace NFTically raises funds from Nitish Mittersain, Gaurav Munjal, others

﻿NFTically﻿ — a global NFT marketplace creator and B2B SaaS for launching white-label NFT stores and marketplaces — has raised under $1 million additional investment in its seed round led by marquee investors.

The round saw participation from Nitish Mittersain (Nazara Games), Gaurav Munjal (﻿Unacademy﻿), Sujeet Kumar (﻿Udaan﻿), Kunal Kapoor (Bollywood actor), Surojit Chatterjee (﻿Coinbase﻿), and other global investors.

With this additional funding, within three months of its launch, NFTically plans to go into overdrive by directing the funds towards operations such as proactive team building, marketing, and enhanced product development. NFTically will further boost the success received by enterprises, celebrities, and influencers by monetising through its own stores.

In July, the firm secured an undisclosed amount in a seed round from Polygon Matic CEO Jayanti Kanani and others.

Speaking on the development, Toshendra Sharma, Founder and CEO, NFTically, said,

"Today, not only celebrities, content creators, artists, influencers, gamers but now businesses are also more than ever looking to monetise their digital assets. Executives are seeing how NFTs are creating value for their business. Our aim is to empower everyone to create wealth with ease by launching their own NFT marketplace on a global stage."

NFTically allows users and organisations from non-technical backgrounds to launch their own white-label NFT marketplace or store to mint, sell, and buy non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The startup sees immense promise for sports federations, Bollywood movie studios, and corporate India to adopt this in the coming months and remains keen to offer a clear strategy to support them. It has a focus on catering to gaming and enables the monetisation of digital assets on any existing website.

Nitish Mittersain, MD, ﻿Nazara Technologies﻿, and an angel investor, said,

“While NFTs are still in the formative years, the expansive and bustling NFT ecosystem sees constant innovation, and I am certain that NFTically has the right team and vision to capitalise on it as the ecosystem matures."

Jitendra Tatiya of Creago Advisors LLP added,

“We are excited to see interest from global investors. NFTically is in the space, which can absorb large investments for market penetration. We are already in the process to raise a larger pre-Series A round and expand the business footprint.”

Considering the growing interest of millennials and Gen-Z in the digital assets segment, the platform aims to work towards building NFT education and awareness among users while enabling them to reap optimum benefits of NFTs at the same time.

Recently, the platform claims to have made a record by selling Bollywood’s first NFT - ZEE Studios, where it sold the NFTs at 6X more than the expected price.