[Funding alert] Policybazaar subsidiary invests $7.5M in Visit Health

Docprime Technologies, a fully owned subsidiary of PB Fintech - the parent company of ﻿PolicyBazaar﻿ and Paisabazaar, has invested around $7.5 million in telehealth and wellness platform Visit Health.

According to a statement from Docprime, this is the brand’s first investment in an end-to-end telehealth and wellness platform. Visit Health enables corporate employees to manage their healthcare needs using their smartphone. The platform allows enterprises to enhance healthcare experience and optimise medical costs for all their employees.

Commenting on this investment, Yashish Dahiya, Chairman & CEO, PB Fintech, said,

“Our goal with this investment is to back Visit Health in their vision to build a strong Digital Health Ecosystem with outstanding customer service and new ways to help customers navigate a healthcare system. We are proud to back Visit as they approach their next phase of growth.”

Docprime Technologies was launched in August 2018 to enable users to book appointments with doctors and diagnostic lab through its platform. It also acts as an agent, facilitator, representative in healthcare products, wellness products, personal care products, etc.

Anurag Prasad, CEO, Visit Health, said: “Visit is excited to have PB Fintech as a partner in our strategic vision to create a Digital Health Ecosystem. Our product offering is backed by health insurers and the large cashless network stitched by us. With this investment, we plan to grow our platform and network capabilities and expand our teams across technology, sales and network functions.”

Based out of New Delhi and founded in 2015, Visit Health has earlier raised $1.4 million as part of its seed round, which had investors such as Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal. It also raised funds from Twitter co-founder Biz Stone.

Healthcare has emerged as a critical sector, especially due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has pushed the demand for remote services.

