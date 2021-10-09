[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at healthcare startup Twin Health

Earlier this week, Mountain View, California and Chennai-based healthcare startup Twin Health announced it raised $140 million in a Series C funding from Sequoia Capital India, ICONIQ Capital, Perceptive Advisors, Corner Ventures, LTS Investments, Helena, and Sofina.

Founded in 2018 by Jahangir Mohammed, Twin Health has developed a precision health platform, Whole Body Digital Twin, to help people reverse and prevent chronic metabolic diseases while improving their energy and physical health.

The AI-powered platform provides users and their doctors guidance on nutrition, sleep activity, and meditative breathing to help reverse and prevent chronic metabolic diseases such as Type-II diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and liver diseases.

The startup plans to use the funds for scaling its service and help fight the chronic metabolic disease health crisis. Twin Health is also expanding its presence in India and the US.

If you'd like to be a part of Twin Health's journey, these openings may be for you:

Customer Success Specialist

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 3-5 years

In this role, the individual will drive retention and growth among patients by understanding their needs, enable successful roll-outs to patients, including sharing and developing relevant creative assets, brainstorming ideas, and attending launches virtually or in person, maintain a cadence of communicating with patients about their adoption trends, etc.

For more information, click here.

Research Programme Associate

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 2+ years

In this role, primary responsibilities include ensuring quality data structures for the analysis of data and implementing visualisation best practices in created content through Tableau, running MySQL Workbench software queries to extract data from the database, inserting data by inputting text based and numerical information from source documents within time limits, and more.

For more information, click here.

Growth Associate

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 4+ years

As a growth associate, the individual is responsible for sales and business development activities, relationship building with doctors, hospitals and clinics, visiting doctors regularly to inform them about the product, collect patient leads, ensure implementation of strategy and campaigns, facilitate medical conferences, etc.

For more information, click here.

Health Counselor

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 3-5 years

This role at Twin Health involves driving patient enrolment, identifying patients' needs and goals through effective questioning skills, executing patient enrolment plans, creating sales and selling techniques to contribute to overall patient growth in the region, demonstrating a high level of customer service and hospitality, and more.

For more information, click here.

Associate Product Manager

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 0-3 years

In this role, the individual will lead one or more experiments that are aligned with the company's strategic initiatives. interact with members regularly and articulate customer feedback, pain points and learnings into actionable insights for product discovery and development, proactively work with multiple teams to align on initiatives, etc.

For more information, click here.