‘A challenge brings in adrenaline and excitement’ – 25 quotes of the week on entrepreneurship and leadership

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 25 gems and insights from the week of October 18-24 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

The only thing millennials require is a strong company culture that engages them, allows them space to display their ideas, provides the right balance, and a flexible approach to work. - Vanya Gambhir, Khojdeal

Ownership is a powerful driver for building innovative solutions and motivating [employees] to solve complex problems. - Vamsee Tirukkala, Draup

Companies are consciously evolving in their own diversity, equity, and inclusion maturity. This is primarily based on three factors, viz, their leadership intent, the industry they belong to and the history of their DEI journey thus far. - Saundarya Rajesh, Avtar

The presence of women security personnel brings a natural confidence among people, especially women. They feel connected to them naturally. People tend to trust them more because of the sensitivity of women. - Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Personal finance is all about smart decision-making and at times, delayed gratification. - Anup Bansal, Scripbox

While newspapers or watching the news may provide ‘news’, not everyone enjoys it the old-fashioned way. - Alvira Tripathi, Know On The Go

The resurgence of the newsletter industry is a global phenomenon accelerated by the new normal of digital screens becoming our windows to the world. - Priyam Sharma, The Jurni

Advances in tissue culture can address the challenges of poor quality saplings. At the same time, it can also open a gateway to attract rural youth towards scientific agriculture. - Ashwin Kumar, Vibez Agro Tech Solutions

In the long run, the most sustainable skincare regime is one that is simple and effective. - Sakina Mustansir, Amali by Sakina

Thrift culture is based on the ideals of sustainability and reusage, and a lot of young people are imbibing it in their lifestyle choices. - Archana Vohra, Facebook India

Producing clothing and footwear leads to 8 percent of GHGs (greenhouse gases). - Anurag Saboo, DaMENSCH

Everyone talks about growth but very few people talk about sustaining. - Manoj Pipersania, ﻿SoftServ

When you take home a work of art from a charity fundraiser, you will treasure that memory of having made a difference every single time you see the painting or sculpture. - Sapna Kar, TheCurators.Art

You can be a great artist, but if you are not able to market yourself or explain what you are doing, it won't take you where you would like to be. - Sanjana Chatlani, The Bombay Lettering Company

Responsible art should not be an option anymore to be in sync with nature and our environment. - Gunjan Shrivastava, 'Happy Childhoods'

There are many similarities between the skills that one needs to make a successful show as an actor/writer/producer and have a productive corporate career. - Rangaraj Bhattacharya, ﻿WeMove Solutions

Craft is all about quality, it focuses on processes to give customers the best end product. - Naveen Menon, Mannheim Brews

You need to be a little numb and a little dumb. - Chef Ranveer Brar

Sports teach you to create a good team, but also that a good team is not just skill sets put together. The teammates have to complement each other, and chemistry is very important. - Harsh Jain, ﻿Dream11

Entrepreneurship arises from a problem - it is not always one’s idea or interest. - Tanushree Jain, NUSHAURA

The thing about being an entrepreneur is that you know what’s best for your business, even if people might not agree with you. - Shivkalaa Mudaliar, Things Etc

While startups usually have the right idea about their product and how to bring it to the market, they lack capital to get moving and the mentorship to jump from the minimal viable product stage to a self-sustaining business. - Aileen O’Toole, Prosus

Build a list of the major players within your industry early on. And try your best to explore partnership opportunities with these giants. - Shirish Nadkarni, ‘From Startup to Exit’

To reach for the skies, you must start by building your runway – simply, honestly, with hard work, with no time wasted, using the resources you have within and around you. - Madhapur Mothers

Age is just a number. - Jamana Mahajan. Satvic Foods

A challenge brings in adrenaline and excitement. - Tushar Vashisht, HealthifyMe

