How Step1 Design is helping entrepreneurs turn their ideas into visual designs

When customers navigate on your platform, what do they see? When they click a button, where do they land? What impact does the platform you're building reap? In an already pressure-packed moment, it can be confusing to present your idea in the best way possible.

Every entrepreneur's business idea goes through a prototyping phase, which helps them develop and test the idea in a tangible way. While storytelling techniques and other formats may get the point across, what works best is if you can show investors what exactly your product or service can do. This is where Step1 Design comes in.

If you're an entrepreneur or product manager with a vague business idea and confused about how you can showcase your app or website, Step1 Design helps you refine your business idea and visually present it so that stakeholders can interact and test the app before it goes live.

Visually representing your ideas

Step1 Design, a brand by Synoriq, helps aspiring entrepreneurs, startups and enterprises turn their ideas into visual designs to raise funding, finding technology partners or kickstart development.

Experts at Step1 help with UI/UX designs, prototypes, wireframes, UI/UX audit, innovation consulting, and product strategy. They also help in redesigning websites and mobile applications.

Mudit Jain, Founder and CEO, says, “Our vision is to help aspiring entrepreneurs get visual design solutions for their business idea which can help them pitch to potential investors with clarity."

He adds, "We believe in designing first as it helps in creating better products which are attractive yet easy to use. Also, to create a website or application, you can’t start writing code right away. Your user doesn't care about your code, what they care about is what they see. Hence, UI/UX is very important in the world of software development."

Designing for global brands

Step1 Design has catered to 35+ global clients till date for a wide variety of sectors. This includes mobile applications for brands to manage employee attendance, assess employee performance, optimise Forex exposure for Edelweiss's clients, and more.

So what really happens at Step1 Design? When entrepreneurs want to raise investment for their new business, they reach out to Step1 Design. After a deep-dive workshop, the Step1 team turns the business idea into visual designs. The entrepreneur presents the designs to a couple of investors who are so impressed with the idea, solely based on the designs, they decide to provide seed funding to the startup.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

One of the customers who have benefited from Step1 Design services is Wonder Home Finance. The mobile application allows customers to apply for loans, manage existing loans, raise service requests, and more. The customer wanted help to ideate its application. With Step1 Design, it could design the Wonder Customer app that helped reduce its service request calls to 20 percent and improved the TAT efficiency.

"We were really wowed by the design execution by the team. They really put themselves in the user's shoes before creating any design," says Piyush Jain, Technology Head, Wonder Home Finance.

The first step towards a successful prototype

For Step1 Design to turn your idea into a working concept, it's a seamless five-step process.

Schedule: Book a free 30-45 minute video design consultation call to share your business idea, be it raw, fine or super detailed.

Book a free 30-45 minute video design consultation call to share your business idea, be it raw, fine or super detailed. Discuss: Talk to design experts about your business requirements and they will help you ideate the MVP for your business idea.

Talk to design experts about your business requirements and they will help you ideate the MVP for your business idea. Select: They will recommend ideal design packages to choose from and also create customised packages according to your needs.

They will recommend ideal design packages to choose from and also create customised packages according to your needs. Kickoff: Once the design package is selected, the project kicks off.

Once the design package is selected, the project kicks off. Review: The team sends you bi-weekly review updates for tracking the project and to avail constant feedback from your end.

Step1 Design's pricing is based on the number of screens. For 15 screens, it takes 10 days to deliver and costs $1125. For 25 screens, it takes 21 days delivery time and costs $1875. For 60 screens, it takes 45 days and costs $5000. Additional screens cost $75 per screen. (The above-mentioned packages include source file handoff to the client)

If you're reading this and looking to present your business idea in the best way possible, schedule your free design consultancy today. Avail a 33.33% percent discount i.e. final price of $50 per screen exclusively for YourStory readers.

Apart from screen-based models, you can also engage with Step1 Design consultants in a monthly engagement.

Growth and future roadmap

Step1 Design is a team of 40+ UX fanatics and product experts with expertise in the latest design tools like Figma, Adobe XD, Sketch, Balsamiq, Invision, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Principle and Framer.

Step1 Design is headed by Mr Alok Trivedi as VP. A designer by birth, he has extensive experience in building products from consumer internet to SaaS products.

The bootstrapped startup has so far delivered 40,000 screens to 12+ industry verticals including fintech, BFSI, government, health and others. It is parallelly helping enterprises with Step1 B2B Innovation where enterprises can avail its design services on a monthly/quarterly or annual subscription basis.

Going forward, Alok Trivedi says they want to be the biggest design team out of India with expertise in all types of digital design services.

“We want to be the go-to place for small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs who want to get started. Whether you want a presentation or a no-code website or even a simple app or website design, we’re up for it,” he says.

About Synoriq

The journey of Step1 Design began in 2017 when Mudit Jain started Synoriq R&D Pvt Ltd. Mudit is an IIT Bombay alumni who has worked in various domains like analytics, business consulting, and technology. Before Synoriq, Mudit served as the Country Head for Finmechanics India Pvt Ltd at a young age of 24 years. He also co-founded Qriyo, to build a brand for quality home tutors.

Based in Jaipur, Synoriq has six different brands under its umbrella apart from Step1 Design - SynoFin, SaaS technology solutions for HFCs and NBFCs; SynoVein, digital vendor (FI, RCU, Legal, Technical) ecosystem for lenders, SynoFS, technology solutions, products and consulting services for banks; Synora, technology and design consultancy services for startups, SynoExperts, remote skilled resources in Java, React and other top development skills and SyData360, data infrastructure for enterprises.