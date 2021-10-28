From alternative medicine, to an alternative world: Here’s what lined up on Day 5 of TechSparks 2021

Day 5 of TechSparks kicks off with a deep-dive with ﻿Thyrocare﻿'s Founder and Chairman, Dr Arokiaswamy Velumani, and his bid to build one of India’s largest medical diagnostics chains, which was recently acquired by ﻿Pharmeasy﻿.

We’re also going to be speaking to a host of startup founders in the healthtech space, including Geetha Manjunath, Founder of Nirmai, Anu Acharya, Founder of ﻿Mapmygenome﻿, Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO of ﻿GOQii﻿, and Gaurav Agarwal, Co-founder of ﻿1MG﻿, among others, about why it’s imperative for healthcare to merge with technology, especially in a vast country like India where last-mile healthcare is still not up to snuff.

On the agenda today is also proptech, a sector that took a hit last year, but seems to be bouncing back well. Tanuj Shori, CEO of ﻿Square Yards﻿, will be talking about how the startup is reshaping the real estate domain. There will also be a showcase of how ﻿NoBroker﻿, the proptech startup has helped many of us buy, sell and rent homes.

Next up is a discussion that transcends the planes of our universe as we know it — we’re talking metaverse, which is often called the next version of the internet. In its most rudimentary form, it’s a shared, virtual space that remains active even if you don’t log in.

With ﻿Pocket Aces﻿ and ﻿The Loco app﻿ Founder Anirudh Pandita, we’re going to get into what metaverse could mean for the gaming industry, and how India can lead that development from the frontlines.

Talking about alternate universes, we’re hosting Param Bhargava, Founder of ﻿The Ayurveda Co﻿ who’s going to shed some light on the rising popularity of Ayurveda coming out of the pandemic, and how alternative medicine is changing the face of healthcare in India.

From alternative medicine to new-age automobiles and a whole new experience of buying and owning cars — you wouldn’t want to miss this conversation with Jay Vijayan, ex-CIO of ﻿Tesla﻿, and Founder & CEO of ﻿Tekion﻿, who’s tracing his life journey, from Chennai to California, with us here at TechSparks 2021, and sharing his experience of working closely with Tesla Founder Elon Musk and building Tekion ground up.

Actor-entrepreneur Kunal Kapoor is going to take the stage at India’s most influential startup-tech summit to talk about how ﻿Ketto﻿ is making an impact on society today and what it has achieved over the last year, helping thousands of COVID-19-hit Indians.

We then have a really interesting panel on femtech, featuring Deep Bajaj, Co-founder of ﻿PeeBuddy﻿ and ﻿Sirona Hygiene﻿, a startup that has not only made using public restrooms easier for women in India, but also introduced menstrual cups at effective rates. The panel will also host ﻿gynoveda﻿ Rachana Gupta, an extraordinary innovator who uses Ayurveda to help women deal with their gynaecological issues.

Also making an appearance are ﻿Licious﻿’ energetic co-founders, Vivek Gupta and Abhay Hanjura, and they are talking about building India’s first D2C unicorn — a feat the entire startup ecosystem has been lauding.

D2C or direct-to-consumer has really been the flavour of the season, and on popular demand, we are serving up more of it. Catch the founders of ﻿The Minimalist﻿, Good Glamm Group, ﻿Pickrr﻿, Melorra and investor Sakshi Chopra, Managing Director at Sequoia India, discuss the clean beauty movement and how D2C brands are making an impact there.

