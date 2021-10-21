A deep dive inside the VC ecosystem at TechSparks 2021

Good Morning,

This year, the Indian startup ecosystem has witnessed aggressive venture capital (VC) funding, with 33 startups turning unicorns.

This entrepreneurial spirit will be showcased at TechSparks 2021, which will return for its 13th edition in an all-virtual avatar from October 25-30, 2021.

YourStory's flagship startup-tech event will feature a stellar lineup of investors and VC firms who will share their unique perspectives and industry knowledge on rebuilding, revolutionising and reimagining the economy through innovation.

At TechSparks 2021, India’s most influential startup-tech summit, Sanjeev Bikchandani, Co-founder of Info Edge, will share rare gems in the form of key learnings and the vision for the future.

The event will also include an investor panel session “From the investor’s lens: Seizing the India opportunity” to look forward to, where you can listen to Amit A Patel, Managing Director, Owl Ventures and Rahul Chowdhri, General Partner, Stellaris Venture Partners.

Varsha Tagare, Managing Director, Qualcomm Ventures will speak about how disruptive homegrown tech solutions are potentially the answer to creating global impact.

The event will also feature power-packed fireside chats with Hans Tung, Managing Partner, GGV Capital; Ryan Hoover of Product Hunt; Sanjay Mehta, Founder and Partner of 100X.VC; Swapna Gupta, Director, Qualcomm Ventures; Anup Jain, Managing Partner, Orios Venture Partners; Dr Ramesh Byrapaneni, Partner, Endiya Partners; and many more investors.

Join us to be a part of an immersive, inspiring and unique experience with startup awards, product launches, policy discussions, and masterclasses. You can sign up for updates on TechSparks 2021 or to express your interest in partnerships and speaker opportunities here.

Check out the TechSparks 2021 calendar for the line-up of action-packed sessions.

The Interview

‘Reshaping India’s Data Landscape - The Data Protection Bill, 2019’ explores the clauses in the bill that empower the Central Government to mandate data fiduciaries to share non-personal data.

In this panel discussion, experts from the Joint Parliamentary Committee, lawyers and policy researchers discuss the possible governance frameworks for non-personal data, keeping in mind its commercial value and the significant role it will play in driving the digital economy.

Editor’s Pick: Product Roadmap

When Bengaluru-based ﻿Gamestacy﻿ was a part of the Entrepreneur First Accelerator, avid gamer Danish Sinha felt that new age gamers couldn’t find inclusive games.

The idea behind Gamestacy was how to solve these issues of social communication inside the game using content moderation. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Solving malnutrition problems

According to a recent Oxfam report, India faces a massive malnutrition problem. Spirulina, a type of non-toxic blue-green algae, is a natural source of vegan protein and is reportedly considered a superfood and is used in health supplement products as well.

This led Najeeb Bin Haneef to found ﻿Zaara Biotech﻿ to focus on research in energy and food crises using microalgae such as Spirulina, Hematococcus, and other edible seaweeds. Read more.

Illustration: YS Design

News & Updates

Swiggy﻿ announced a two-day paid period time-off every month for its regular women delivery partners. To ensure safety measures and equal opportunity, the startup is replacing delivery time restrictions capped at 6 pm as a safety measure for female delivery partners.

﻿Trifecta Capital﻿ has invested Rs 400 crore (about $53 million) across four companies from its maiden equity fund, Trifecta Leaders Fund - I. The fund has invested in ixigo, Good Glamm Group (﻿ ﻿ MyGlamm ﻿ ), API Holdings (﻿﻿ ﻿ Pharmeasy ﻿ ), and ﻿ ﻿ Meesho ﻿ .

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) has acquired a 52 percent stake in veteran couturier Ritu Kumar's firm Ritika Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed amount.

﻿PhonePe﻿ said total payments value (TPV) of transactions processed by its platform grew 23.3 percent sequentially to Rs 921,674 crores, while the number of transactions grew by 33.6 percent to 526.5 crores in the September 2021 quarter.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Electronics and IT minister

"We have created unicorns at the rate of two a month, attracting $65 billion investment in the tech space."

— Rajeev Chandrashekhar, MoS for Electronics and IT

