Here’s how writer-comedian Gursimran Khamba is exploring different avenues in the creator’s space

All India Bakchod (AIB) Co-founder Gursimran Khamba is one of the many prominent names in the Indian comedy space. He is a person with many talents -- blogger, writer, and stand-up comic. Additionally, he has featured in various AIB videos alongside Tanmay Bhatt, Rohan Joshi, and Ashish Shakya, who are the OGs of Indian stand-up comedy. However, Gursimran's content primarily focuses on satirical comedy and commentaries.

Addressing the growth in the creator’s economy, Gursimran tells YourStory’s Influencer Inc that the content creation space has become a very democratic medium and there is a lot of freedom in terms of the kind of content that one would want to pursue creating. It is a really fascinating time to be in the creator’s space with the fast pace at which the economy is progressing.

He adds that more than the creator picking the genre, the genre picks the creator. Some skills come naturally to certain people, comedy being one of them for Gursimran. “The good thing is that I think it’s so bifurcated now, there are so many different verticals that it’s awesome,” says Gursimran.

Gursimran Khamba

He clarifies that the more effortless the comedic content looks, the more effort has been put into creating it, and that is across different forms and mediums. This analogy stands true for creating 30-second reels, which was a fresh format introduced by Instagram.

Crunching one’s entire thought process into carefully curated short-form content is as difficult as it sounds. Even longer forms of storytelling require a lot of effort as well. He adds that there’s a specific set of audiences for every form of content and every piece of content finds its own audience.

“Every medium has its own challenges, but the good thing is that with each medium, you can say something totally different, or you can say it in a way where it’s uniquely personal to you,” he says.

Gursimrsan shares that he explored the creative space a couple of years ago with AIB. He liked being behind the camera.

“I enjoy the process of creating a lot more than being in front of the camera,” he says.

In addition to that, he also wrote a show for Amazon about four years ago. His new show Chalo Koi Baat Nahi, which is like an old school 90’s comedy show that an entire family can sit and watch together is streaming now on Sony Liv.

He finds it really exciting to work in different mediums as it allows the creators to explore different forms of storytelling. Having one’s own channel works really well to the advantage of the creator as it serves as a training ground to experiment with different styles or forms, and figure out what works for them and what doesn’t.

“I think it’s just this constant cycle of growing and fueling your own creative vision,” says Gursimran.

Lastly, Gursimran explains that he has several things lined up in the coming years. He created his new show Chalo Koi Baat Nahi, which started airing recently, and he also has a comedy film coming up next year. In addition to that, he is also exploring new arenas in the brands space, which isn’t particularly comedy-based content.

“The most fun thing is to be able to create different types of stories which tap into different parts of us,” he says.

In a fun and candid rapid-fire round, Gursimran talks about his favourite form of comedy and also shares a few other interesting details.