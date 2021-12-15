Evolution of video tech: Trends to look forward to

The cataclysm of 2020 was a major reset in people’s consumption practices. There was a large acclimatising with advanced tools for the present landscape, something that was in the waiting but got expedited with the urgency to meet consumer needs.

Almost into 2022, we are transitioning into a new generation that is both consumer and brand centric, and the media plays a gargantuan part in amalgamating innovation with ethical practices.

It is not as complex as brain surgery to understand that video will continue to be the most engaging form of online content to stay in the business topography and be ahead of the game. It is perceptible that videos will continue to trend in the near future, where all one needs is a smartphone and an internet connection.

A steadfast strategy based on the future trends would result in increased ROI, whether it is a startup or a large business house.

The exigency of ultra-futuristic video making software

The consumer today is intelligent and judicious; hence brands need to manipulate their branding strategies through smart video content that is captured and rendered while establishing their online presence in the best possible manner.

Sophisticated AI and ML based software are being augmented to predict the customer behaviour patterns, analysing data in real-time and simultaneously enhancing the personal experience.

Co-viewing

There has been a huge surge in co-viewing services, cognizant of which many OTT platforms and broadcasters have consolidated solutions that not only allows viewers into the watch party from different geographical locations, but would also integrate advanced interaction amongst the viewers.

Interestingly, we apprehend that synchronised viewing will turn dormant consumption into a dynamic performative one, adding new interactive features that will incite further interactions.

Bundling

As consumers are navigating through a change in the media matrix, they are increasingly conscious of the stiff pricing involved with each subscription. Most broadcasters and OTT platforms are vying to bring a one stop solution for the growing viewer trajectory.

Major broadcasters and brands are aiming at homogenizing media content assets like movies, music, publications, gaming, etc., that brings a comprehensive solution at a fraction of the cost. The impetus is being able to grasp the scale of content and compete in the world of video streaming.

The present consumer has already been indulged with bundling in the past few years and have become perceptive in understanding the advantages/disadvantages of the same.

Video tech companies are now rebundling with myriad multimedia offerings that will see a gigantic leap in the coming years with major brand collaborations.

Short-form videos

Ephemeral videos are growing to be the biggest trend that online marketers should look out for. Anything less than 2 minutes 30 seconds is a short form video. With certain social media docking at 30 seconds, other platforms define their own timespan.

Acknowledging the fact that human attention span has trimmed over a period of time owing to the mountain of video content available, capitalising on short form content and innovating discoverability solutions would add as a perk to engage with the viewers.

Certain trends that most businesses should look out for are -

User Generated Content (UGC)

It is pocket friendly while evoking emotions of the viewer/buyer. Such content has a remarkable influence on the purchase decisions of the customers. It works on the concept “does my consumer relate to this?” and helps in defining the user demand and hitting the sweet spot for the consumer

Behind the scenes

Consumers love authenticity and the blatant truth. Viewers seemed to have connected more with brands whose CEO’s have been more visual in social media. Or whose work culture content is used to push messages. Consumers love to see the human connection behind the brand cutting through the noise.

Amaze the consumer

Photorealism is the next buzz in the coming years, where the lines between the real and virtual world are blurred. AI algorithms and virtual realism have enhanced the viewer experience, especially when a large amount of content is delivered in the most believable way.

AR and VR have grossly influenced the decision-making ability and fast tracked the process of turning a potential viewer into a buyer with virtual tours of the store and virtual trials. Not just that, it has already been incorporated in virtual learning whether in a classroom or experiencing the rainforest in the Amazon.

5G networks and 360 degrees cameras have enabled to capture 8k resolution videos creating depth and perception. Consumers can now experience the sci-fi effects from their own living rooms without burning a hole in their pockets.

DAI (Dynamic Ad Insertion)

It is the server-side video technology that stitches ads into the video streaming impeccably without buffering and latency. The ads are incorporated at the right time, while countering the ad blocking software, increasing the brand presence at multiple levels and analysing the geo-socio demographics, cultural patterns and even behavioural patterns of the targeted consumer.

The cloud-based data analysis renders advertisements to targeted consumer segments amplifying the chances of engagement and conversion bringing a personalised branding solution over multiple platforms. In all, the cloud-based DAI solution is the best traction design for maximizing screen presence.

Adaptive content

The future of personalised content marketing is delivering content to the user, based on who, when, where how and what device is used to access the content, whereby technology is married with creativity. It is a strategy that is designed to act as a fulcrum for omnichannel personalised interaction based on customer analytics.

It has already seen a huge return, almost three to ten times more than average. Vlogs and stories are already making an impact on creating a personal connection with the audience. It tremendously impacts SEO, creating credibility and building trust amongst consumers adding value effort and relationship building.

Humans have created and embraced the internet and its technology for a few decades now, and we have seen the power of videos over time. It is an undeniable truth that there is an indispensable need to create high quality video content to have a profound relationship with the customer and lead the race.

Acknowledging that every person is a prospective consumer, much is being done to facilitate the imminent content demands and budget restraints. The current trends corroborate that almost everyone at some point succumbs to a new technology. It is thereby recommended to fasten your seatbelts and enjoy the user-friendly ride into the future.

