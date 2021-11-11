Freshworks launches startup-friendly CRM product Freshstack at Refresh 2021

Girish Mathrubootham, Founder and CEO, ﻿Freshworks﻿, has announced the launch of Freshstack - a customer relationship management (CRM) suite built for the unique needs of startups that unifies customer support, sales, and marketing teams.

The product bundle helps startups personalise marketing to generate a pipeline, deliver effortless omni-channel service and grow faster at an affordable price point that's easy to deploy and manage.

At Freshworks’ flagship global event, Refresh 2021, the team also unveiled Freshservice, an affordable and easy-to-use product. Freshservice’s unified incident response management with AI-enhanced alerting enables any business to anticipate service disruption and minimise impact, the team said.

Speaking about the products, Girish said, “From day one, Freshworks has built products that democratise access to modern, easy-to-use software. Freshstack builds on that commitment by helping the titans of tomorrow get going faster today.”

He went on to say that startups like ﻿Zomato﻿ have been using Freshworks' products. “The idea is to ensure that startups do not worry about CRM support, but focus on building the brand and the product.”

He said, “We understand the pain point faced by startups as we have been through the grind ourselves. We built Freshstack keeping all those pain points in mind.”

Close to 20 percent of world unicorns like Databricks, Klarna, Browserstack, Chargebee, Zomato, and others use Freshworks products, he added.

After strong product adoption within this fast growth cohort, Freshworks launched a dedicated Startup Program in 2019, which has helped more than 2,500 startups with critical resources, mentorship, and community.

The combination of Freshworks applications helps startups with what they need to instantly get up and running with a CRM platform that attracts new customers, builds lasting relationships with existing users, and scales as their customer base grows. Companies can get going with up to $3,000 in credits for Freshstack as part of the Freshworks Startup Program.

“In a world of hybrid working environments with distributed IT teams, the need for systems that ensure service availability has never been higher,” said Prakash Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks.

"By unifying major incident response and IT service request management in one easy to use system, we’re expanding our footprint in a market where modern affordable applications differentiate us amid a sea of costly and complex third-party software,” he said.

