Incepted in April 2023 by former MyGate executives Vijay Kumar Arisetty, Suraj H S and Pratap Chandana, Aurm provides safe deposit lockers that are designed for gated communities. The startup leverages smart technology to create fully automated, military-grade lockers available 24/7, almost at the holder’s doorstep and fully insured.

“It's almost like a bank ATM where you just go there, verify your credentials, get into the access room and then again, put your card and put your pin and your locker box will come out,” explains Arisetty.

As a predominantly tea-drinking nation, coffee was once considered an ‘occasional treat’. However, over the last few years, there has been a shift towards coffee drinking in India, especially in urban areas due to higher disposable incomes, the influence of social media, and, of course, the availability of specialty coffee brands.

With so many factors at play, the coffee market in India is projected to grow by 1.12% (2024-2029), to reach a market volume of $592.70 million in 2029.

From sifting through garbage to survive to standing tall today as a waste entrepreneur employing 15 people, Krishna’s story is nothing short of extraordinary.

Over 80 years ago, his forefathers moved from Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu to Bengaluru in search of a better life. In the city, the traditional bone pickers became part of an informal community of waste pickers in a job that did not bring in a stable income much less offer them dignity or respect.

Krishna has tirelessly rallied his community in the city and the state, fighting for their rights and dignity, in an attempt to break generational cycles of discrimination.

Exchange data reviewed by YourStory shows Tiger Global was the only major institutional investor to sell large blocks of PB Fintech shares on a day when India's market regulator says traders illegally profited from prior knowledge of a big sale.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) recent order describes a "Big Client"—a major foreign institutional investor—whose November 11, 2022 trades were allegedly front-run by former stockbroker Ketan Parekh's network. Stock exchange records show Tiger Global's funds sold approximately 12.7 million PB Fintech shares that day, making it the largest institutional seller. There is no suggestion that Tiger Global was aware of or connected to any wrongdoing.

Content-to-commerce unicorn The Good Glamm Group has delayed salary payments for December, with some employees receiving only partial payments, according to two people familiar with the matter. The company is also said to be exploring the sale of some of its brands to raise funds, they added.

While one group of employees—those earning Rs 50,000 or less—received their full salaries on Thursday after a one-day delay, others earning above that threshold were paid only half, with the remainder expected by the end of the month, the second source said.

Fast-moving consumer goods giant ﻿Hindustan Unilever﻿ is in talks to buy skincare startup ﻿Minimalist﻿, three sources aware of the matter told YourStory. Moneycontrol was the first to report on this.

The deal will value the Jaipur-based startup at Rs 3,000 crore compared to its current valuation of around Rs 630 crore, the report said.

The year 2025 has not started on a positive note from a venture funding perspective for Indian startups, as the total capital raised came in at just double digits. However, this also follows expected lines, as the year usually tends to begin with a slow start.

The total funding for the first week of January came in $14.4 million from six transactions. In contrast, the comparable previous week saw total funds raised at $47 million.

Guestara raises $500,000 in pre-seed funding

AI-powered hospitality tech startup Guestara has raised $500,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by Sanjay Ghare, a seasoned entrepreneur in travel and hospitality technology. The funding will support Guestara’s mission to transform guest management systems in hotels globally, with a target of onboarding 2 million rooms worldwide.

The capital will primarily be directed towards developing Guestara's AI-enabled guest management platform, which streamlines operations, enhances guest satisfaction, and works to open up new revenue opportunities for hotels.

Guestara has onboarded over 2,000 rooms across three global hotel chains and several short-term rental properties. “Guestara’s AI-first approach and solutions can bring immediate economic and experiential benefits,” said Ghare. Dekate emphasised the startup’s focus on using technology to enhance guest experiences while driving efficiency.

IIT Delhi launches third cohort of Healthcare Entrepreneurship Programme

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, in collaboration with Jaro Education, has launched the third cohort of its Executive Programme in Healthcare Entrepreneurship and Management. The initiative aims to equip medical professionals, engineers, researchers, and biotechnologists with the skills to address key challenges and opportunities in India’s healthcare innovation sector.

Designed by Dr Arnab Chanda, an expert in biomedical innovation, the programme aims to combine academic excellence with real-world applications. Participants will gain insights from IIT Delhi faculty, industry leaders, and clinicians from AIIMS.

Areas of focus include product development, design thinking, prototype testing, and commercialisation. Participants will also benefit from practical exposure, peer networking, and a prestigious IIT Delhi certificate, preparing them to lead innovation in healthcare.

Ecom Express appoints Kammal Daas as Vice President of Operations, Last Mile

Kammal Daas, Vice President of Operations, Last Mile at Ecom Express

Ecom Express, a B2C ecommerce logistics provider, has appointed Kammal Daas as Vice President of Operations, Last Mile. With over 18 years of expertise in logistics and supply chain management, Daas will focus on optimising last-mile delivery processes and enhancing customer experience.

Previously, Daas held leadership roles at Licious, Flipkart, and Walmart India, working in operational efficiency and third-party logistics.

"His expertise lies in leveraging technology to enhance customer experience, which will help the brand fortify its modular last-mile delivery capabilities. Kammal’s strategic approach will not only strengthen our operational efficiency but also position us to serve emerging business needs with greater agility and precision,” said Vishwachetan Nadamani, COO, Ecom Express.

In his new role, Daas aims to drive operational excellence, leveraging advanced technologies for real-time tracking while fostering a high-performance culture to meet evolving business demands.

