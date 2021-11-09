Paytm marks one of the biggest stock market debuts

The initial public offering (IPO) of One97 Communication — the parent company of fintech startup Paytm — was subscribed 18 percent on the first day of its opening. The subscription will close on November 10.

According to the Indian bourses, Paytm's Rs 18,300 crore issue received bids for 88.23 lakh equity shares against an offer size of 4.83 crore shares, priced between Rs 2,080 and Rs 2,150 per share.

While retail investors' subscriptions stood at 78 percent on day one, the reserved portion of non-institutional investors was subscribed 2 percent. The qualified institutional buyers bid for 6 percent of their allotted quota.

Paytm's IPO is one of the biggest debuts on the Indian stock markets, followed by Coal India, which saw a Rs 15,000 crore IPO in 2010.

The IPO comprises the issuance of fresh equity shares worth Rs 8,300 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore.

It has already raised Rs 8,235 crore from anchor investors who subscribed for Rs 2,149 per share.

The public issue will see some of the existing shareholders of Paytm, including founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, SoftBank, Ant Group, and Elevation Capital, diluting their stakes. Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma will sell Rs 402.65 crore worth of shares through an Offer for Sale.

Check out YourStory's full coverage of TechSparks 2021 here.

Click here to download YourStory’s Tech50 report.

The Interview

Saurabh Saxena, Site Leader and Vice-President (Product Development), Intuit India, describes the digital accounting solutions company as a 38-year-old startup that believes in constantly evolving to create impactful financial solutions.

In an engaging chat, Saurabh talks about how Intuit India is building new-age innovation systems that help customers be more confident about their money-related decisions, its artificial intelligence-driven capabilities, and plans to venture into omnichannel solutions.

Editor’s Pick: Pushing the limits with Sufiya Khan

On October 1, Sufiya Khan ran 480 km from Manali to Leh, becoming the first female runner to do so and enter the Guinness Book of World Records.

She completed the Himalayan Ultra run expedition in 156 hours, passing through one of the world’s most challenging and highest highways, climbing up five major passes with extreme weather conditions, with temperatures dropping as low as minus five degrees. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Mind the CX: Bloomreach helps brands connect with customers

A startup that lies at the intersection of ecommerce, marketing, and AI, Bloomreach is among the top players in the cloud commerce space since 2009. With businesses moving online post-pandemic, the Mountain View, California-based company is helping hundreds of brands improve sales via better customer experience.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Founded by Ashutosh Garg and Raj De Datta, Bloomreach surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and achieved over 100 percent new ARR growth. Read More.

News & Updates

BrightCHAMPS﻿, a global platform for kids to learn next-generation skills, raised $63 million from Premji Invest, GSV Ventures, Binny Bansal, Bengaluru-based 021 Capital, and Singapore-based BEENEXT.

HR tech startup ﻿Advantage Club﻿ secured $5 million in a pre-Series A round from Y Combinator, Jetty Ventures, Earlsfield Capital, SMC Advisors, Kunal Shah, and others. The startup aims to expand its operations further worldwide and add more tech-led products and features.

Fintech startup TRDR (pronounced 'trader') raised $150,000 from investors, including Kunal Shah, and Snehal Fulzele, CEO and Co-founder of Cloud Lending Solutions.

BYJU's, the most valuable edtech startup in India, is planning to raise $1.2 billion through a term loan from overseas investors, given the favourable interest rates prevailing in the markets.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma

"Today, you can build anything in India. If you're an Indian entrepreneur, you can get a meeting with any investor in the world."

— Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Paytm

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!