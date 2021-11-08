[Funding alert] BrightChamps raises $63M from various marquee investors

﻿BrightCHAMPS﻿, a global platform for kids to learn next-generation skills, on Monday announced that it has raised $63 million.

This round saw contributions from multiple marquee investors across geographies such as Premji Invest - private equity investor, GSV Ventures - edtech focused Venture Capital firm based out of the US, Binny Bansal - investor and co-founder of Flipkart, Bangalore-based 021 Capital, and Singapore based BEENEXT.

According to the official statement, the startup plans to utilise the funds to hire across functions such as product, technology, growth, content, operations, sales, marketing, and business development, and build a team of superlative quality.

T K Kurien, Ex CEO of Wipro and Managing Partner at Premji Invest, said, "In little over a year, BrightChamps has established itself as one of the fastest-growing edtech companies in the markets that it serves in. Leveraging Human Resources globally to deliver personalised experiences, along with a unique ability to hyper differentiate learning pathways, BrightChamps is on the path to prove that the power of data and learning can be combined for differentiated outcomes.”

Team BrightChamps

Founded by Ravi Bhushan in July last year, BrightChamps aims to empower kids across the globe in the age group of 6 to 16 with important next-generation life skills through its adeptly crafted live learning programme, which complements the school curriculum, fuels the latent talent of the children, and grooms them towards the future success in alignment with their natural abilities and inclinations.

Ravi, Founder and CEO at BrightChamps, commented, “BrightChamps was conceptualised with a single thought — what would the youngsters tomorrow need to excel in this fast-changing dynamics of the modern world? We felt that there is an immense need for a unique curriculum, which can fill the gaps in the current education system while aligning with a child’s learning abilities as per their necessity of the age. We have been stunned with the love we have received so far from parents and students across different countries.”

Talking about the company's global focus, Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner at GSV Ventures, said, "Brightchamps is a poster child for a high ROE (Return on education) company and is leading the disruptive wave which will make India one of the largest exporters of transformative digital education.”

Being born in the pandemic, the startup is practically 'headquartered' on Slack with a majority of its workforce operating remotely. The leadership team is based out of Goa and is hiring across the country. Adjusting to the new normal, the company is looking forward to opening its centre of excellence in Bengaluru for employees looking to work in the hybrid model.

Going forward, it plans to expand to other relevant verticals by launching more courses and will also look to acquire new companies in adjacent markets.