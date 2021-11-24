Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (November 24, 2021)

Venture capital fund ﻿Blume Ventures﻿has announced the first close of its fourth fund - Blume Fund IV - at $105 million. The company stated the final close of the fund closer to the $200 million mark.

With Fund IV, Blume will continue to invest in its core strategy -- pre-Seed to pre-Series A technology startups across India as well as consumer internet, SMB marketplaces, and global opportunities in software and enterprise technology being addressed by Indian founders.

CX Partners and OP Finnfund Global Impact Fund I (the first Finnish global emerging markets impact fund) along with existing investors CDC Group (the UK’s development finance institution), Omidyar Network, Flourish Ventures, Elevar Equity and Accel, have invested Rs 140 crore in the Series D round of equity capital raise for ﻿Indifi Technologies﻿, a digital financial services company based in Gurugram. Indifi has also secured Rs 165 crore in debt financing from Vivriti, Northern Arc, SIDBI, along with other lenders. Additionally, US DFC (United States International Development Finance Corporation) has guaranteed Rs 35 crore of funding to Indifi.

﻿Settl﻿, a technology-driven managed accommodation platform, has raised an investment worth $500,000 in seed round. The funding round witnessed participation from an array of investors- ﻿We Founder Circle﻿, ﻿ah! Ventures﻿ and other angel investors like - Saurabh Jha (Director- Growth and Analytics, Housing.com), Ashu Dubey (Principal Product Manager, Linkedin), Mahesh Pillai, Senior Vice President, Pierian Services Private Limited and Abdul Paravengal (ex CBO, Shipper).

﻿Park+﻿, a new smart parking solution startup launched by Amit Lakhotia, ex-VP of Paytm Payments, on Wednesday announced that it has raised ~$25 million in a Series B round co-led by ﻿Sequoia Capital India﻿, ﻿Matrix Partners India﻿ and ﻿Epiq Capital﻿. Existing and new investors, including AdvantEdge, Fund II - a series of Somani Investments LP and Motherson Lease Solution Limited, also participated in the round.

