GlobalBees enters health, sports supplement and eyewear categories with 3 investments

﻿GlobalBees﻿, a roll-up ecommerce company, has announced three new entrants to its house of brands with investments in Healthyhey, Rey Naturals and Intellilens.

With the current investments, the company now has a portfolio across homecare, personal care, nutrition and wellness, health and sports supplement and intelligent eyewear categories.

Nitin Agarwal, CEO, GlobalBees, said,

“Ecommerce in India is still in early stages. We see a massive opportunity in multiple consumer segments and Healthyhey, Rey Naturals and Intellilens, come with a promising growth trajectory along with a proven business model. We intend to work closely with the founders and make these brands a household name across the globe.”

Founded in 2016 by Rishi Modi, Healthyhey Nutrition makes dietary supplements, sports nutrition and nutritional supplements for different age groups of people. With more than 250 varieties of the quality vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, amino, herbal extract, proteins, collagen-based supplements, the company has created a base of over 3 lakh customers.

Rey Naturals is an Ahmedabad-based startup founded by Anish Nagpal and Amit Purswani in 2017. It is a one-stop store for all pure and natural hair care products such as cold pressed oils that are extracted from nuts and seeds and essential oils extracted from plants, flowers, fruits and roots. The company’s products are non-toxic, chemical-free and cruelty-free. Rey Naturals products have a reach of over 10 lakh customers and the brand strives to provide products that solve hair problems using ancient remedies.

Intellilens, a Mumbai-based eyewear brand, founded by Robin Lobo in 2018, aims to enhance the visual experience of a digital-first generation with eyewear products that are scientifically designed, technology-enabled and fashion-focused. To date, the brand’s products are used by over 2 lakh users for protection against harmful UV rays emanating from smartphones, laptops and other digital devices.

The founders and the respective teams of the three brands Healthyhey, Rey Naturals and Intellilens, will become a part of the GlobalBees family.

Eight brands are now a part of the GlobalBees family- The Better Home, andMe, Prolixr, Absorbia, Yellow Chimes and the three new additions. In the next three years, GlobalBees is looking forward to investing in 100 brands across verticals, including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), sports, home organisation, and lifestyle.

In July 2021, the company raised $150 million in a mix of equity and debt in a Series A, led by FirstCry and other investors. The company has developed assets and expertise in marketing, technology, supply-chain and logistics and product innovation and more.

