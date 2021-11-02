Unacademy acquires edtech startup Swiflearn

Edtech unicorn ﻿Unacademy﻿ has announced the acquisition of ﻿Swiflearn﻿, an edtech platform that provides live face-to-face online tuitions for CBSE and ICSE students of grades I to X, for an undisclosed value.

A statement from Unacademy said the acquisition of Swiflearn is in line with its plans to strengthen its position in the K-12 category and optimise its product offerings in the space.

Founded in 2019 by Abhinav Agarwal and Anand Bakode, Swiflearn is an online platform for academic courses and provides a personalised home tuition experience from top-quality teachers. The platform offers online tuition classes for English, Maths, and Science, and other important areas of learning like Mental Ability, Life Skills, and Vedic Maths.

Swiflearn co-founders: Abhinav Agarwal (left) and Anand Bakode

ALSO READ Entrepreneur Vamsi Krishna on his entrepreneurial journey and launching edtech unicorn Vedantu

“Swiflearn is building a high impact personalised and scalable learning product that will change the way students learn. Abhinav, Anand and the team have developed a great product that is seeing tremendous traction. We have a shared vision to make quality education accessible and affordable for students of all ages, and we are delighted to have them as part of the Unacademy Group,” said Gaurav Munjal, CEO and Co-founder at Unacademy Group.

Currently, Swiflearn has over 1,500 teachers, with an average class rating of 4.9 out of 5. The platform hosts more than 30,000 classes every month and has over 120,000 registered learners.

"We are very excited to join Unacademy, since our strengths of pedagogy, content, and personalised classes combined with Unacademy's product, brand and reach will make it a strong value proposition in the K-12 market. Anand, I, and the team of Swiflearn are looking forward to working closely with the entire team at Unacademy and learning from them," said Abhinav Agarwal, Co-founder, Swiflearn.

Unacademy was founded by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini in 2015, and has a network of over 60,000 registered educators and over 62 million learners. It imparts education in 14 Indian languages across 10,000 cities.

Edited by Kanishk Singh Edited by Kanishk Singh