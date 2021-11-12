[Weekly funding roundup Nov 8-14] Strong bounce back in venture investments

Venture investments into Indian startups picked up pace in the second week of November after a weak inflow in the previous week with unicorns like The Good Glamm Group and Zomato leading from the front.

Indian startups raised $554 million in venture funding for the second week across 23 deals and this was a steep 350 percent increase when compared to the previous week where the figure stood at $123 million.

D2C startup Good Glamm Group which turned into a unicorn this month continue to raise further capital while Zomato has made investments into three startups – Magicpin, Shiprocket, and Curefit.

However, the week belonged to Nykaa, the beauty and fashion omnichannel retailer which had a stellar listing on the stock markets with its share price almost doubling on day one, beating everybody’s expectations.

The year is soon coming to a close and the Indian startup ecosystem will scale new heights in terms of record funding and the creation of new unicorns

Key deals

D2C startup Good Glamm Group raised $150 million in Series D round led by Warburg Pincus and Prosus Ventures﻿.

Car-sharing marketplace Zoomcar raised $92 million private placement led by SternAegis Ventures and other investors.

Zomato will invest in three startups with $75 million in Shiprocket, $60 million in Magicpin and $50 million in Curefit.

Other transactions

Vayana Network, a trade finance platform, raised Rs 283 crore led by Chiratae Ventures﻿, CDC Group, Jungle Ventures, and others.

Wakefit, a home and sleep solutions brand, raised Rs 200 crore led by SIG with participation from Verlinvest and Sequoia Capital.

Health and wellness startup Mosaic Wellness raised $24 million from Sequoia Capital India, Elevation Capital, and Matrix Partners India.

﻿Unnati﻿, an agritech startup, raised Rs 60 crore Incofin Investment Management, NabVentures, and Orios.

﻿Troo Good﻿, a millet-based food maker, raised Rs 55 crore from OAKS Asset Management﻿.

EV battery swapping network ﻿Battery Smart﻿ raised $7 million from a clutch of investors of Blume Ventures and Orios Ventures.

HR tech startup ﻿Advantage Club raised nearly $5 million from Y Combinator, Jetty Ventures, Earlsfield Capital, SMC Advisors, and others.

NFT startup Lysto raised $3 million from BEENEXT, Better Capital, Cloud Capital, and others.

EV charging platform ﻿ElectricPe﻿ raised $3 million led by Blume Ventures and Micelio Fund.

﻿Xpand﻿, a tech startup, raised $1.5 million from angel investors.

Stratzy, a investment advisory platform, raised $800,000 from Leo Capital, Titan Capital, and First Cheque.

Cora Health, a health food marketplace, raised Rs 4.6 crore from Indian Angel Network (IAN).

﻿CapGrid﻿, a B2B commerce startup, raised $550,000 from Anicut Angel Fund, Axilor Ventures, and First Cheque.

﻿Prodo﻿, a B2B ecommerce startup, raise Rs 3 crore led by LetsVenture and Titan Capital.

SaaS startup CloudFiles raised Rs 2.36 crore led by Titan Capital.

Biofuel marketplace startup ﻿Buyofuel﻿ raised Rs 1.6 crore led by Inflection Point Ventures.

Fintech startup TRDR raised $150,000 from angel investors.

Saint-Gobain acquired an undisclosed minority stake in home interiors startup Livspace.

M&A

﻿Neokred﻿, a fintech startup, acquihired PeSeva Technologies, a buy-now pay-later (BNPL) solutions provider.

EV startup ﻿eBikeGo acquired tech firm Kustard Technologies for $2 million.

Tech startup ﻿CleverTap acquired Patch for an undisclosed value.

﻿Exotel﻿, a cloud based communication startup acquired Cogno AI.