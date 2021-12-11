In November 2021, used car marketplace ﻿Spinny﻿ announced a $283 million fundraise in a Series E round co-led by Abu Dhabi based ADQ and returning investor, Tiger Global and Avenir Growth. Other investors in the round include Feroze Dewan's, Arena Holdings and Think Investments.

The round takes the total capital raised by Spinny to $530 million, valuing the company at nearly $1.8 billion.

Spinny was founded in 2015 by Niraj Singh, Mohit Gupta, and Ramanshu Mahaur, and had acquired customer-to-customer used car marketplace Truebil in August 2020.

“We set afoot to build Spinny with a customer-first approach - solving for lack of trust in car buying and selling experience, with a highly personalised and detail-oriented approach. Leveraging technology, our focus is to further strengthen our quality and experience control capabilities," Niraj said.

Founding Team of Spinny

The newly raised capital will be deployed to step up customer experience, strengthening technology and product capabilities and building teams across functions. Spinny is now hiring across the following roles:

Manager - Brand Marketing

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: 5+ years

In this role, the individual will strategise, develop and execute marketing interventions (campaigns, alliances and programmes, develop long term strategic roadmap in sync with brand vision and on-ground progress, partner with creative agencies, research and media partners to create integrated marketing plans, oversee the local market segment in terms of competition, global trends and consumer analysis, etc.

For more information, click here.

Business Development Manager

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 3-4 years

As the Business Development Manager, the individual will identify partnership opportunities, develop new relationships in an effort to grow business and help the company expand, maintain existing business, think critically when planning to assure project success, manage P&L of supply operations for the region, and more.

For more information, click here.

Assistant Manager - Market Research

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: N/A

As a Research Manager on the consumer and market insights team, the individual will help to develop and implement Spinny's vision for insights, work as an experienced researcher on multiple categories and problem solving through actionable insights, deep dive and connect the dots between various data sources to spot trends and arrive at compelling insights, and more.

For more information, click here.

Talent Acquisition Specialist

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the individual will design and execute the talent sourcing strategy for open roles, including understanding and mapping the external talent landscape, managing all candidates with the highest levels of care, providing a great experience to referrals to deliver on roles in their portfolio, independently identify, source, and interview candidates, etc.

For more information, click here.

React Native Developer - Hybrid Apps

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: N/A

As a React Native Developer for Hybrid Apps, the selected candidate will write clean and reusable code, build pixel-perfect, smooth UIs across both mobile platforms, leverage native APIs for deep integrations with both platforms, diagnose and fix bugs and performance bottlenecks for performance that feels native, and more.

For more information, click here.