This Navi Mumbai-based company is offering state-of-the-art tech solutions for drone related services

“We were involved in a lot of robotic and car building activities during college days. Driven by a passion for building tech-oriented products, Shinil and I planned to start a company that can build, sell, and provide solutions. We entered the drone services business, specifically, because we had already built these tools back in college, and knew exactly how it could be built,” recalls Aniket Tatipamula, Founder, Airpix Geoanalytics.

Aniket and Shinil Shekhar started Airpix in 2013 with an aim to provide complete end to end solutions for clients from drone data acquisition, drone data processing, analysis, and development or integration of web and mobile applications.

What it offers

Airpix has three categories of solutions under drones. “First is where we carry out large area surveying and mapping. Second is the critical asset inspection. And third one is large infrastructure project progress monitoring. The end motive is getting a report on actionable data points to design or assimilate the projects,” explains Aniket.

Airpix relies on AI/ML to provide new-age solutions. He shares, “We deploy and employ a lot of AI-based back-end automation in our company. So all the data points that are collected makes it very difficult for it to be analysed manually. We have built a large number of products to solve this problem at a very fast pace.”.

The startup recently carried out digitisation and mapping for Delhi Metro. “We did it for two of their lines. They wanted an updated, digitised and transparent information system for the land records that were outdated for them. We carried out this project using our drones and handed over a set of deliverables which involves a high resolution based map which is integrated with their existing land records,” explains Shinil.

Establishing a regional connect

Aniket and Shinil decided to opt for a .in domain to be able to reach out to local audiences better. Aniket says, “It was convenient and cost effective to avail a .in domain back in 2013. Now that we have established ourselves as an identity, we are happy that it reflects our roots.”

The National Internet Exchange for India (NIXI) is helping many businesses across the country to get a .in or .Bharat domain. Enterprises irrespective of their scale and size can avail a .in domain with the help of NIXI. It is affordable and can be availed in more than 22 languages for businesses coming from all regions of the country.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

The website has been of great advantage to the Airpix team. “People look at the website today to find solutions. It is like a first touchpoint that helps us connect with our potential customers,” adds Aniket.

Sharing their vision for the future, Aniket and Shinil say, “The expansion strategy globally would be dependent upon how the product performs in the local region right now. We can then look at expanding globally six months down the line.”