Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Dec 20, 2021)

Teachmint acqui-hires the Indian arm of Singapore-based startup Teachee

﻿Teachmint﻿ has acqui-hired the Indian arm of edtech startup Teachee. Helping educators and creators sell courses online, Teachee was launched in India in October 2020 by Vlight Technology Pte, a Singapore-based company.

This comes at the heels of Teachmint’s acquisition of Teachmore, a course-selling platform that enables teachers to sell educational products like online courses, live classes, quizzes and more through their own apps and websites.

TVS Motor Company partners with what3words to offer a seamless navigation experience

﻿TVS Motor Company﻿ announced the integration of what3words into its customer app – TVS Connect. Beginning today, TVS Connect users can share and navigate to any location using three simple words.

what3words' has divided the world into a grid of three-metre squares and assigned each square a unique combination of three random words — a what3words address.

Pepperfry appoints Naveen Murali as Vice President and Head of Marketing

﻿Pepperfry﻿ announced the appointment of Naveen Murali as Vice President and Head of Marketing. In his new role, Naveen will lead Pepperfry’s marketing and brand strategies with an aim to drive brand awareness across lucrative untapped markets as well as capture a share in the furniture and home décor industry.

He will work towards charting out a strategy that helps to break the barriers that consumers have towards shopping online, especially for big-ticket items highlighting.

ZebPay appoints Geetika Mehta as Chief Human Resources Officer

﻿Zebpay﻿ announced the appointment of Geetika Mehta as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Geetika will take the lead on designing and implementing the people strategy, culture transformation, talent management initiatives, and more.

In her last role, Geetika was the Chief People Officer at Jubilant Industries and has held leadership roles in OYO, Urban Ladder, and PUMA prior to that. With a career spanning 15 years, Geetika has worked extensively with business leaders in scaling up organisations at various stages of evolution.

At ZebPay, Geetika will work closely with the leadership team on business transformation and change management projects.

Omnivore launches OmniX Bio to support agrifood life sciences startups

﻿Omnivore﻿ announced the launch of its OmniX Bio initiative to back early-stage agrifood life science startups. The programme will support Indian entrepreneurs who are working in agricultural biotechnology, novel farming systems, bioenergy and biomaterials, as well as innovative foods, including alternative protein.

OmniX Bio will provide venture funding, mentorship from global agrifood life sciences leaders, institutional partnerships, and business development support to access domestic and export sales channels. While all members of the Omnivore team will support OmniX Bio, a PhD life scientist will join the investment team in 2022 to oversee the initiative and help develop the agrifood life sciences ecosystem across India.

Omnivore also disclosed the first investment under the OmniX Bio initiative: BioPrime, which is developing biological crop inputs that enhance yields without harming the environment or the health of farmers and consumers.

