Inside UpScalio’s bet to ride ecommerce roll-up wave

Good Morning,

2021 has been the year of roll-ups, with the Thrasio-style model disrupting the ecommerce sector. Case in point, Mensa Brands, which is one of the fastest startups to attain unicorn status in Asia, after achieving the coveted $1-billion valuation within six months of its inception.

And, while one would associate this model with popular direct-to-consumer (D2C) categories such as fashion or beauty, Gurugram-headquartered ﻿UpScalio is taking a different approach by focusing on utility brands.

The company recently announced the acquisition of four auto accessories brands — Autofurnish, Destorm, Urban Lifestylers, and MotoTrance — with a combined turnover of Rs 25 crore as it charges ahead with its plans.

But why utility?

“Our rationale of acquiring these brands was the disorganised nature of the sector. These brands have accumulated customer love and customers take pride in these brands,” says Gautam Kshatriya, CEO and Co-founder, UpScalio.

At present, the company has a portfolio of eight brands, including ergonomic chair maker GreenSoul, footwear brand Trase, backpack maker Polestar, and kitchen appliances maker Hestia. It expects to take this number to 50 over the next four to five years, Gautam tells YourStory. Read more.

The Interview

Earlier this year, fresh meat brand ﻿Licious﻿ became the first D2C startup to enter the coveted unicorn club after raising $52 million in a Series G round.

In a conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Licious co-founders Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta talk about what it means to cross the billion-dollar valuation mark and what are its plans for the future.

Editor’s Pick: 100X Entrepreneur

Over the last two decades, Sameer Guglani has seen India’s startup ecosystem take shape. In this week’s 100X Entrepreneur Podcast, he talks about startups creating for joy, chasing growth and valuation, and how entrepreneurial aspirations now focus on building and creating wealth with consciousness. Read More.

Startup Spotlight

Helping businesses with AI solutions

With increased digitisation, there is now a focus on adopting AI solutions to be in step with the times.

Kochi-based Riafy Technologies comes with over ten years of R&D in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and consumer tech to help businesses with various AI solutions like conversational AI chatbot. Read more.

News & Updates

Ola Electric has started the deliveries for Ola S1 scooters. The company organised a special event for the first 100 customers in Bengaluru and Chennai. Ola Electric has so far manufactured several thousand scooters which have been dispatched from the Ola Futurefactory.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Reliance Industries﻿ backed online grocery venture JioMart has half-a-million retailers or kirana owners on its platform, said Akash Ambani, Director of ﻿Jio Platforms Limited, ﻿at Meta’s (formerly Facebook Inc) Fuel For India event.

At the second edition of Fuel for India, Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta Platforms Inc, said no single company will build the Metaverse. Zuckerberg sees the Metaverse as a shared world where users can hang out with friends, attend concerts, play games, engage in fitness activities, etc.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

There is nothing that a woman cannot achieve if she puts her mind to it.

— Deepika Jindal, Arttdinox

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!