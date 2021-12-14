How Xertz is making a difference with its range of products across mobile accessories and smart gadgets

From wired earphones to wireless earphones and audio sunglasses to audio frames, it’s time to upgrade your fashion with the latest technological innovations. Be it the smartphone users, gadget and technology enthusiasts, melophiles, millennials, or the bunch of seekers waiting for style, comfort, and a bit more than just essentials, lay your hands on Xertz’s smart gadgets, innovative devices, and novel electronic tools to rope in the perfect combo of pleasure and necessity.

Ahmedabad-based Shree Samiri Technologies was established in January 2020 as a partnership firm, which solely operates the England-based startup Xertz in the Indian market.

“Our name extends the message that our key focus is towards the kind of value-added audio products which consumers would like to grab quickly for integrating into their lifestyles,” says Deep Vyas, Co-founder, Shree Samiri Technologies, adding that Xertz sounded familiar with the measurement unit of audio frequency Hertz, and also refers to gulping down quickly.

The product line-up

Music, as we all know, is one of the finest mediums to heal, relax, focus, or meditate. The entire product range of the startup is driven by three key values – style, comfort, and clarity.

“One needs a path (medium) to reach a goal. So here we are using music as the medium and offering products surrounding that medium taking utmost care of our key values, thereby ensuring we can offer the most pleasant customer experience,” adds Deep.

Xertz’s unique product line is divided into two categories, namely ‘In-Ear’ and ‘Open-Ear’. While ‘In-Ear’ category includes a range of wired and wireless earphones, neckbands, and earbuds, ‘Open-Ear’ offers a range of audio frames and audio sunglasses having open ear music experience. Besides, there is also a huge range of other accessories and products like silicone cases for earphones and neckbands, front style attachments for audio frames and audio sunglasses.

Instead of offering too many products, Xertz is focused on offering only those that are capable of resolving problems faced by the end-users. For example, apart from audio clarity, the existing wired earphones come with ear shells having a unique ‘Pillow Comfort’ design. “It helps customers to use earphones for a longer period. While lying on bed, they do not need to remove the buds from one side to avoid the pain caused from the force of the pillow,” explains Deep.

Similarly, the range of audio frames and audio sunglasses offers the highest level of value addition as compared to regular sunglasses or spectacles. Audio sunglasses support prescription lenses and remove the need to carry two different items. “They are thin and lightweight so when you turn them off they are regular sunglasses or spectacles and when you want to hear music or attend calls it helps you without blocking the surrounding sounds, thereby keeping you alert about your surroundings and offering a safe audio experience for your ears,” he adds.

Winning the trust of customers regarding the after-sales services as a new entrant, was one of the challenges of Xertz. “Since we offer a warranty on all of our tech products, we also try our best to resolve customer's queries as quickly as possible,” shares Deep.

The pandemic further delayed operations and later restrictions across states also made it challenging for Xertz to deliver orders on time, create awareness about products, and deliver pre-purchase product experience to customers. “However, with the support of our valued customers and our logistics service provider Pickrr Technologies, we were finally able to overcome several of those issues while maintaining a good user experience,” says Deep.

Online presence to maximise user impact

Xertz activated its online sales in October 2020, and opting for the .in domain was an obvious choice. “We wanted to offer a tailored and efficient web experience in which we can differentiate in product offerings, order processing as well as customer support for the Indian market and thus, we decided to go ahead with a .in domain name extension,” says Deep.

It is important for the smaller organisations to bank on their website, he believes, instead of opting for social media or e-commerce platforms as it helps to build a unique identity for any business or brand. “Also, it helps you to monitor customer behaviour more accurately and allows you the opportunity to receive direct feedback which can help you improve your products or services on time,” adds Deep.

The National Internet Exchange for India (NIXI) is helping many businesses across the country to get a .in or .Bharat domain. Enterprises irrespective of their scale and size can avail a .in domain with the help of NIXI. It is affordable and can be availed in more than 22 languages for businesses coming from all regions of the country.

As a new entrant to the Indian market, the .in extension helped to establish a deeper bond with the customers besides being simple, quick, and cost-effective. “The .in extension can help small businesses to build a more reliable, close, and strong relationship with consumers as it helps you to build a localised identity, making it easy to gain trust and expand your customer base,” he says.

Growth and expansion

“The Open Ear category of products are quite new and we can see huge business scope here, especially after the massive growth of the work-from-home and learn-from-home trends,” says Deep.

As it has been only a year since the inception of Xertz, Deep feels that it's too early to comment on its growth. However, he is hopeful that the brand would record massive growth in the years to come. “We have plans to introduce more products in the future with added features based on market needs and customer feedback. We are also expanding our offline reach for customers to have an easy and quick experience with our products,” reveals Deep.

