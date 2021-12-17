YourStory’s The Metaverse Summit, India’s first Web 3.0 conference, launches tomorrow

At 11 AM on December 18, 2021, YourStory is officially launching The Metaverse Summit, a platform for bringing the global blockchain and Web 3.0 ecosystem together to BUIDL a decentralised future and accelerate innovation in the building blocks of the Metaverse.

Here’s your cheat sheet for Saturday's event.

Key sessions from the agenda:

Watch Ganesh Swami, CEO, Covalent; Kaavya Prasad, Co-Founder & COO, Lumos Labs; Illia Polosukhin, Co-Founder, NEAR Protocol and Ashish Anand, CEO & Co-Founder, Bru Finance in a panel discuss as they discuss the advancements in the building blocks of the Metaverse.

Then, join YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma in a live conversation with Sandeep Nailwal, Co-founder & Chief Operations Officer, Polygon, on the building of shared worlds and the Internet of Blockchains.

Ramani Ramachandran, CEO, Router Protocol, an expert on building cross-chain communications infra in Web 3.0, features in another exciting session planned for the day. He will explain the various infra layers required for the next wave of Web 3.0 innovations.

Also catch an insightful session on building world-class crypto products from India, with Neeraj Khandelwal, Co-Founder and CTO, CoinDCX, as we launch The Decrypting Story - YourStory’s brand new digital multimedia property for featuring the best blockchain startups, innovative solutions and BUIDLers in the space. It will also have detailed insights, analyses and resources on India’s developing Web 3.0 ecosystem.

Attendees can then tune in to a roundtable discussion where Raghu Mohan, Co-founder & CEO, Builders Tribe will host Aniket Jindal, Co-founder, Biconomy; Pranav Sharma, Founding Partner, Woodstock Fund; Tarusha Mittal, Co-founder and CEO, Unifarm and Minal Thukral, Executive VP - Growth & Strategy, CoinDCX. These industry experts will debate on the way forward in India’s crypto story.

On December 18, 2021, YourStory will also reveal more details on some of its key initiatives under its new Blockchain Economy franchise, including Web 3.0 hackathons, startup/project cohorts, meetups, masterclasses, and more. So, don’t forget to tune in!

If you’d like to join us on December 18, 2021 for the launch event, or register for one or more of the other key initiatives under YourStory’s new Blockchain Economy franchise, visit the website or use this form.

YourStory’s BlockChain Economy franchise is centred on a mission to:

Enable discovery of the most promising innovators of Web 3.0 technology

Influence conversations and drive messaging to foster an enabling environment

Build a community-driven ecosystem of key stakeholders to accelerate growth

Serve as a central hub to identify talent and enable talent matching

Identify learning needs and enable focused learning on emerging technologies

Enable ecosystem partnerships to facilitate scale for partners

