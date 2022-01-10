Fintech revolution 2.0: Trading strategy platforms

Good Morning,

Since the start of the pandemic, India has been witnessing a fintech revolution. Over the last two years, India added 15 million-plus demat accounts, the highest so far, and most of those new account openings have been driven by new-to-market retail investors.

Companies like Zerodha, Upstox, Groww, Paytm Money etc are making it easy for an investor to access the bourses, and have democratised stock trading through easy paperwork, personalised investment advice, and bringing stockbrokers to investors.

Enter trading strategy platforms that are not only making retail investing more conscientious, more deliberate and research-driven, but also taking the minute-by-minute monitoring of trades out of the equation by automating trading.

They’re helping retail investors make more informed decisions that lead to better returns and fewer losses, as well as helping them diversify their portfolios so they’re able to benefit from more metaphorical eggs in their baskets.

“While markets are mushrooming on one side, we’d be missing the wood for the trees if we fail to spot them deflating on the other, as most traders quit after their first few losses. The power of trading strategies, combined with the right tools to execute them, improves both the trade and the trader,” Arshad Fahoum, Chief Product Officer at Market Pulse, tells YourStory.

Last year, fresh meat brand ﻿Licious﻿ became the first D2C startup to enter the coveted unicorn club after raising $52 million in a Series G round.

In a conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Licious co-founders Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta talk about what it means to cross the billion-dollar valuation mark and what are its plans for the future.

In a recent episode of Prime Venture Podcast with Amit Somani, Ashish Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO of Sunstone Eduversity, speaks about the ‘education black box’, why it’s vital to make graduates career-ready, and how technology can better learning outcomes. Read more.

Building hemp market in India

Inspired by the innovation happening around hemp, Harshal Goel decided to learn more about the plant and its use in products such as chocolates, creams, gummies etc.

His startup, The Trost — German for ‘solace’ — sells hemp-based products such as hemp hearts, hemp oil, and hemp seed oil, as well as CBD oils for sleep, stress relief, and pain relief. Read more.

Digital Futurists Angels Network (DFAN), a global community-backed angel network, has announced a co-investing partnership with Solis Capital and Ventures Pvt Ltd (SCV), a boutique investment banking firm aimed at strengthening the startup ecosystem.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the creation of a specific department for fintech challenges with effect from January 4, 2022. A FinTech unit since mid-2018 had metamorphosed into a FinTech division since July 2020, will now subsume as a department to act as a central point of contact in the bank for all activities related to fintech.

Sanjay Swamy, Managing Director and Co-founder at Prime Venture Partners

“Building a startup is your sculpture, your work of art - and a legacy that will hopefully last beyond your time!”

— Sanjay Swamy, Prime Venture Partners

