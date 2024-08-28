Lifestyle brand Uni Seoul wants to unite the flair of South Korea with quality and functionality

The global fascination with Korean culture–driven by K-pop, K-beauty, and K-drama–has significantly influenced the retail market worldwide.

According to a report by the Korea Foundation, the number of Hallyu (as the Korean Wave is called) fans worldwide reached nearly 100 million in 2023, highlighting the widespread appeal of products inspired by Korean culture.

There is a huge Korean retail boom in India as well, with Korean products across categories–from snacks and sauces to cosmetics and clothing–finding favour among the Indian youth.

Childhood friends from Indore, Mohit Khurana and Gaurav Karmani–who are now based in Pune–decided to capitalise on this burgeoning Korean Wave in the country and launched the ﻿Uni Seoul﻿ lifestyle brand last year.

“In India, the middle class’s increasing disposable income has fuelled a demand for premium yet affordable Korean goods, amplified by social media influencers and celebrities. This trend has created a lucrative market, blending traditional and modern elements,” says Mohit Khurana, Co-founder and CEO, Uni Seoul.

Khurana had earlier worked in the fields of edtech, fintech, and SaaS, while his friend Karmani had expertise in the retail sector, having taken up the master franchise for Revlon cosmetics.

The Uni Seoul brand strives to embody the vibrant, stylish, and innovative spirit of South Korea, combining functionality with superior quality and design. It also seeks to make Korean fashion and lifestyle accessible and affordable to a diverse audience.

Bootstrapped with an initial investment of Rs 2 crore from personal savings, Uni Seoul offers a range of Korea-inspired lifestyle products, priced between Rs 99 and Rs 999. Uni Seoul has over 700 SKUs, including home items, stationery, plush toys, beauty products, and fashion accessories.

Korean design and aesthetics

Home essentials, including water bottles and lunch boxes, are made from high-grade corrosion-resistant 316 and 308 stainless steel, Tritan (a BPA-free plastic), and other FDA-approved materials, which ensure safety and durability for daily use.

About 40% of Uni Seoul’s products are made in India through contract manufacturers, while the remaining products come from over 200 vendors in South Korea, India, China, and Vietnam.

To ensure Korean aesthetics and authenticity, the brand has collaborated with four freelance designers from Korea.

“The brand blends traditional Korean aesthetics with modern design elements, like bold colours, sleek lines, and unique patterns. Products feature minimalist, functional designs that capture South Korea’s trendsetting spirit, making each item visually striking and practical,” says Khurana.

Uni Seoul's store

Uni Seoul’s skincare range, based on Korean beauty routines, includes cleansers, toners, serums, moisturisers, and sunscreens, sourced from third-party Korean manufacturers. These products serve the needs of hydration, anti-ageing, and brightening with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and snail mucin.

Understanding customer preferences

Uni Seoul leverages data analytics to monitor purchasing patterns and customer behaviour. The insights derived from this guides the team to make decisions regarding inventory, marketing, and product development.

“This approach helps the brand stay agile and responsive to consumer trends in the fast-paced retail environment,” points out Khurana.

He adds, “We track consumer preferences and market trends through ongoing research, competitor analysis, and industry monitoring. Direct engagement with customers via social media, surveys, and reviews helps us understand their needs and keep our products relevant and appealing.”

Retail strategy and business

Uni Seoul currently has two company-owned stores in Pune and Nashik at premium malls. Apart from physical stores, it also sells through its own ecommerce platform.

The brand’s gross revenue in 2023 was Rs 4.5 crore, with an average order value of Rs 1,560. About 80% of its business comes from offline sales. Since April 2023, Uni Seoul has processed around 37,520 bills, at a customer retention rate of 15% month on month and 25% quarter on quarter, says Khurana.

Uni Seoul faces competition from Asian retail chains such as Miniso, Mumuso, Daiso; international players H&M Home and Zara Home; and other local retailers. In the beauty segment, it competes with K-beauty products from Innisfree, The Face Shop, ﻿Nykaa﻿ Cosmetics, Etude House, Laneige, Cosrx, and ﻿SUGAR Cosmetics﻿

The lifestyle market in India was valued at $50.4 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% through 2029, according to TechSci Research.

To amplify its identity and presence across the country and scale up operations, Uni Seoul plans to have 150 stores in Tier I and II cities by 2025. It also aims to establish regional distribution centres across India to optimise inventory, distribute products efficiently, and reduce delivery time.

Going forward, the company plans to operate three types of physical stores: company owned, company operated; franchise owned, company operated; and franchise invested, company operated.

“This enables rapid expansion while maintaining strict control over store operations. Leveraging franchise investments and local market knowledge ensures consistent quality, operational excellence, and strong brand integrity across all locations,” asserts Khurana.

Uni Seoul also plans to invest in advanced software and partner with logistics providers for transportation expertise and timely product delivery.

“We aim to create a seamless supply chain and logistics network that supports the brand’s growth, enhances customer satisfaction, and strengthens our market presence in India,” says Khurana.

The brand is looking to raise funds by diluting equity to support its growth plans.