Why the world is seeing a sudden surge in cyberattacks

There has been a significant increase in the number of cyber incidents and breaches being reported from across sectors. The pattern has become even more intense post the pandemic outbreak and amid increased remote working.

Another potential reason that can be attributed to the huge number of incidents is the surge in the digital transformation wave and increased online transactions. This trend was also highlighted by the Information Systems Security Association in its recent study which stated that there was a 63 percent increase in cyberattacks at the global level during the pandemic. Furthermore, India is one of the most (cyber)attacked countries in the world.

The lack of skilled talent

COVID-19, unfortunately, proved to be a lifetime opportunity for online scammers, fraudsters, and hackers.

Owing to the increasing threat vectors, having skilled professionals to counter these attacks happens to be one of the key priorities for organisations globally.

A probable reason for the increase in the number of cyberattacks is the adoption of emerging technologies such as AI, ML and increased automation as well as the lack of skilled professionals who understand such emerging technologies.

As per a study by ISC, a global non-profit firm, cybersecurity workers were taken away from their usual responsibilities to assist with other IT related works during this time.

Effective solutions

The fact of the matter is that malicious attacks and data leaks will continue to rise. With increased digitisation and an increase in the use of wallets and digital payments, cybercrimes will evolve and adapt their techniques to exploit the growing reliance on digital platforms. Hence, amidst the complex and threatening landscape and lack of skill shortage, how organisations can sail through comes as a very potent question.

To cope with such increasing threat vectors, it is imperative that organisations adopt the right set of tools and partners. This is an effective way to create a secured infrastructure and processes. It is also important to carry out regular assessments and gap identification by partnering with qualified partners.

Fostering cybersecurity-based work culture

It is indeed an undeniable fact that for an organisation, employees are their weakest link. With the ever-evolving landscape and threats coming in various shapes and forms; the dire need for organisations to invest in creating cyber awareness is the key.

Regular training and awareness sessions would help increase risk handling, enable risk mitigation practices among employees, and help build the necessary skill set.

The bottom line

As per We Forum, one out of every 61 organisations at the global level was impacted by fraud each week in 2021. However, industry experts suggest that data breaches and cyberattacks will grow with the surge in the digitisation of businesses.

The shortage of talent in the market exists due to the ever-evolving technological landscape. With the digital disruption, organisations need to upskill and reskill their workforce to bridge this talent-skill gap and eventually reduce cyberattacks as well as malicious activities.

Only a prepared and future-ready workforce will be well equipped to protect their organization from cyber threats. Hence, organisations need to grow their teams by roping in employees possessing advanced skills and expertise in cybersecurity along with incorporating cutting-edge security solutions to prevent the sudden surge in cyberattacks.

