10 quotes from Bill Gates that will inspire and motivate entrepreneurs

Success cannot be achieved without aspiration, a hard-working attitude, motivation, and inspiration. Many businessmen and entrepreneurs have talked about how they keep themselves motivated — which is necessary for them to realise the vision of their businesses. Having a couple of words or expressions can help entrepreneurs the help they need to flourish and work more enthusiastically.

Bill Gates' life offers such inspiration. One of the most consequential entrepreneurs to have been ever born, Gates left his education at Harvard University to go after the dream of transforming the future through innovation. But his interest in technology and drive to make people's lives easier through technology trumped critics and led him to make a framework that would change present-day history.

Bill Gates is a business magnate, investor, author, philanthropist, humanitarian, and chief organizer of Microsoft Corporation, and he has worn a lot of hats and encouraged millions of people. Gates is one of the most well-known entrepreneurs and trailblazers of the microcomputer revolution of the 1970s and 1980s. He is also an author, with some of his books including The Road Ahead were among The New York Times' bestseller list.

Sometimes all we need is a little push. No one makes it alone. Here we bring you the best quotes and advice from Bill Gates on success, perseverance, and leadership for entrepreneurs.

It’s fine to celebrate success, but it's more important to heed the lessons of failure.

Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can’t lose

The barrier to change is not too little caring; it is too much complexity.

Capitalism is this wonderful thing that motivates people; it causes wonderful inventions to be done. But in the area of diseases of the world at large, it has really let us down.

Reward worthy failure — experimentation.

A bad strategy will fail no matter how good your information is and lame execution will stymie a good strategy. If you do enough things poorly, you will go out of business.

This is a fantastic time to be entering the business world because business is going to change in the next ten years than it has in the last fifty years.

Our success has really been based on partnerships from the very beginning.

To win big, you sometimes have to take big risks.

Don’t take too much advice. Most people who have a lot of advice to give- with a few expectations- generalise whatever they did. Don’t over-analyse everything. I myself everything. I myself have been guilty of over-thinking problems. Just build things.