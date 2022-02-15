Edtech startups powering India’s foreign degree dreams

When free IELTS (a standardised test for English language used for admissions overseas) coaching becomes a poll promise, then you know things are getting serious. Gone are the days when Indian movies would beckon youth from foreign lands. Today, parents themselves encourage children to seek a degree abroad.

There are thousands upon thousands of articles, and personal anecdotes, on why India’s young talent is moving abroad, which is why YourStory decided to look at the how of this migration, specifically the rise of Indian startups that help students pursue their dreams.

YourStory spoke to the top edtech startups in the space, including ﻿EduFund﻿ India, Azent Overseas Education, and IDP Education, among others to find out the inside story. Read more.

The Interview: JPC Report on the PDP Bill, 2019: An Industry Perspective

The Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill, 2019 bears significant ramifications for all digital entities from a data protection and privacy perspective, and even from a competition perspective.

Moderated by The Quantum Hub - TQH and hosted by YourStory, the panel discussion ‘JPC Report on the PDP Bill, 2019 – an industry perspective’ presents perspectives on the JPC’s recommendations around the inclusion of non-personal and anonymised data within the ambit of the Bill.

Editor’s Pick: Techie Tuesday

As the co-founder and CTO of market intelligence platform ﻿AlphaSense﻿, Raj Neervannan is responsible for all things technology, and more. However, this tech veteran and serial entrepreneur has always believed in the power of building products. With AlphaSense, he has worked to build an algorithm that would work with the search engine, and think like a human. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

A dark store network powering ecommerce

Founded in 2020, New Delhi-based startup ﻿ZFW Dark Stores﻿ has a tech-enabled network of dark stores to help D2C (direct-to-consumer) and F&B (food and beverage) brands expand distribution, get closer to customers, and boost profitability. Read more.

News & Updates

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (﻿MeitY﻿) has come out with a new list of 54 apps to be removed from Google’s Play Store, citing security concerns. These apps include Garena Free Fire - Illuminate. However, Garena Free Fire MAX continues to be available on the Play Store.

Honasa Consumer, the parent company of ﻿ Mamaearth ﻿ , ﻿ The Derma Co. ﻿ , and Aqualogica has acquired BBLUNT, a premium hair care, hair colour and styling products brand from the house of Godrej Consumer Products.

﻿ Glance ﻿ on Monday said it has agreed to raise $200 million from ﻿Jio Platforms Limited ﻿in its Series D round of funding. The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Falguni Nayar, Founder, Nykaa

“Business is a rollercoaster ride, but one doesn’t have to get elated with successes, nor too low with failures or tough times.”

— Falguni Nayar, Nykaa

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!