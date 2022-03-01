Lessons to kickstart your entrepreneurial journey

When it comes to entrepreneurship, everybody talks about funding, valuations, revenue, numbers, and the potential for IPOs and/or acquisitions. It often seems to be all about numbers — and what the world sometimes forgets is behind every statistic is an entrepreneur, who is a human.

Besides the great responsibility of running a business, the entrepreneurial path involves endless people and conflict management, sleepless nights, stressful weekends, and the list goes on.

Entrepreneurship 101 is a series that aims to focus on these very aspects of being an entrepreneur or a startup founder. Through this series, YourStory will share ideas, suggestions, references, and examples that will help you tread the entrepreneurial path smoothly.

In the first instalment of the series, we focus on building inner resilience.

The Interview

Editor’s Pick: Meet Intervue.io’s new co-founder

Anurag Arora, the former senior product designer from ﻿Uber﻿, has joined SaaS startup ﻿Intervue﻿ as its co-founder. We explore the startup and what value addition will Anurag provide to the startup. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Applying Africa experience to digitise Indian small banks

For the last six years, ﻿﻿Techurate﻿﻿ is working with financial institutions in Africa to provide them with digital banking infrastructure.

The Bengaluru-headquartered banking digital banking technology startup was founded by Harshavardhan Pusala in 2015 with a focus on the African market, where it provides an array of solutions with the larger goal of enabling financial inclusion. Read more.

News & Updates

Ecommerce roll-up company ﻿ ﻿ UpScalio ﻿ ﻿ has announced acquiring a majority stake across four new brands in electronics accessories, laptop bags, and kitchenware segments. This takes the total number of brands in UpScalio’s portfolio to 13.

﻿ has announced acquiring a majority stake across four new brands in electronics accessories, laptop bags, and kitchenware segments. This takes the total number of brands in UpScalio’s portfolio to 13. A new report by CRE Matrix and Colliers states that startups in India currently occupy 10 percent of office space. This is grown from just 4 percent in 2017 and is expected to hit 13 percent by 2024.

Madhabi Puri Buch has become the first female chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). She is also the first person from the private sector to hold the position.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“If we can teach people to make better financial decisions, that automatically means more money is coming into the financial ecosystem.”

— Nithin Kamath, CEO, ﻿Zerodha

