UpScalio adds four new brands to its portfolio

Ecommerce roll up company ﻿UpScalio﻿ has announced acquiring a majority stake across four new brands in electronics accessories, laptop bags, and kitchenware segments, said a statement issued by the company. This takes the total number of brands in UpScalio’s portfolio to 13.

The new additions include computer and laptop accessories brand Gizga, mobile accessories brand Tizum and laptop bag maker AirCase, as well as kitchenware brand HomePuff. The brands are owned by Mumbai-headquartered iStuff founded by Dinesh Vardhan, Vikram Vardhan and Amit Hingarh.

“We are excited to see a greater section of customers enjoy and appreciate our efforts in building a category defining house of brands. The brands are in the right hands as they enter their next phase of hypergrowth, and we are confident that UpScalio will bolster the market position of these brands,” said Dinesh Vardhan, Partner at iStuff in the statement.

The brands retail across major ecommerce websites including Amazon and Flipkart and have a combined turnover of Rs 40 crore per annum. UpScalio plans on scaling these brands to an annual turnover of Rs 200 crore over the next two years and will also look at business-to-business (B2B) sales for the brands to unlock new avenues of growth.

“Laptops and mobile devices are becoming intrinsic to every household, especially in the work-from-home era. Along with kitchenware, their utility is extremely high and the category is poised to be disrupted by the technologically-superior and aggressive growth-minded brand. We look forward to helping these brands scale new heights by leveraging our core capabilities around brand building, marketing , NPD and supply chain optimization,” said Saaim Khan, Co-Founder and COO at UpScalio in the statement.

Founded in April 2021 by Saaim, Gautam Kshatriya, and Nitin Agarwal, UpScalio operates on the ecommerce roll-up model popularized by US-based Thrasio. The company acquires a majority stake in digital-first brands which sell across e-commerce marketplaces and scale them with in-house knowledge on supply chain optimisation, marketing and others, giving the founders of the brands an exit over time. The company had last raised $42.5 million in Series A round of funding from Presight Capital and others in August 2021.

ALSO READ Why UpScalio wants to build an ecommerce roll up for utility brands

UpScalio acquires brands in the utility space, as opposed to fashion and lifestyle brands handled by competitor ﻿Mensa Brands﻿ and FMCG, nutrition and lifestyle focus of ﻿GlobalBees﻿. Both Mensa and GlobalBees were valued at over $1 billion in 2021, turning into startup unicorns.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.